BSNL extends availability of Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 broadband plans to all users

BSNL has confirmed that it will offer the Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 plans on a permanent basis. BSNL has confirmed that it will offer the Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 plans on a permanent basis.

BSNL has confirmed that it will offer the Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 plans on a permanent basis. As per a report by Telecom Talk, BSNL has extended the offer, so that all broadband subscribers can avail these benefits. These plans were introduced in June, and the FTTH offers were then available to new subscribers only.

Both the plans under this offer come with FUP speeds, and can now be purchased either on a monthly basis, or through annual packages.

As per the Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan, BSNL broadband subscribers will receive speeds of 50Mbps, with a monthly FUP limit of 500GB. Following this, users can use unlimited data at a reduced speed of 2Mbps. BSNL is also offering one free email ID with this plan, that will come alongside 1GB of free data storage.

Besides the data benefits, subscribers will also receive unlimited calling. Those who choose to subscribe to this plan should note that BSNL will collect a security deposit fee worth Rs 500, and the Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan must be activated for a minimum period of one month. Also, subscribers could seek annual packages under this offer, that will be worth Rs 8,547 (one year validity), Rs 16,317 (two year validity) and Rs 23,310 (three year validity).

With the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 plan, broadband users will be able to access up to 750GB FUP data per month, at speeds of 100Mbps. After subscribers exceed this limit, they can access unlimited data at post FUP speeds of 2Mbps. This plan also comes with unlimited calling benefits. Annual packages with the ULD 1277 plan are worth Rs 14,407 (one year validity) and Rs 26,817 (two year validity) respectively.

Also read: BSNL revises four FTTH broadband plans to offer more data and speed: Report

In June, BSNL had introduced the Fibro Combo plans for a 90-day period to new FTTH subscribers. The Fibro Combo ULD plans will be available for all telecom circles, barring the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd