BSNL extends Monsoon Offer until September 15 to compete with Jio

BSNL extends Monsoon Offer validity till September 15 BSNL extends Monsoon Offer validity till September 15

In a bid to combat Reliance Jio, BSNL has extended the validity of its Monsoon offer providing additional data benefits to its users. The Monsoon offer that was launched in June to counter Jio’s Double Dhamaka offer came with additional 2GB of daily data benefits. The offer is applicable on all prepaid recharges including Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 plans. In addition, the offer has been extended to special tariff vouchers that include Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 448 plans.

While BSNL’s Monsoon Offer originally came into effect with a validity of 60 days, it has now been extended until September 15. The offer is available across popular BSNL recharge packs and special tariff vouchers. With this offer, Rs 186, and Rs 429 plan will now provide 3GB of daily data benefit against 1GB data the plans offered earlier. The Rs 444 will now offer users 6GB of daily data benefit for a validity period of 60 days. The pack previously offered 4GB of data.

Also Read: Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 in August 2018

Along with additional 2GB data benefit, all the prepaid BSNL plans that come under Monsoon Offer will provide unlimited local, STD and roaming calls without any daily cap. Users will also get 100 SMS free per day. BSNL’s Monsoon offer was introduced to take on Jio’s Double Dhamaka offer that ended on June 30. But while leading telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone offer 4G network to its subscribers, the state-owned telco is still lurching on the dated 3G network.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd