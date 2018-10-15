Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
BSNL Dussehra prepaid recharge offer: Unlimited video calls at Rs 78

BSNL introduces Dussehra plan for prepaid subscribers worth of Rs 78, offer unlimited data and video call benefits for a validity period of 10 days.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 15, 2018 10:38:06 pm

BSNL has introduced a new festive season Dussehra plan for its prepaid subscribers worth of Rs 78. The Rs 78 plan, with a validity of 10 days has been made available from today. The state-run telco has confirmed that the plan will be available on pan India basis.

As part of the Rs 78 plan, BSNL prepaid users will get unlimited calling, unlimited data and unlimited video calling benefits as well. While the plan bundles calling and data, there is no mention of SMS benefits, which means it will remain liable to regular tariffs. The BSNL Rs 78 plan is expected to last through the festive season, which includes Dussehra, scheduled for October 19, and Diwali, that will take place on November 5.

BSNL recently revised its Rs 29 and Rs 9 prepaid plans. These prepaid plans which are said to be announced in August this year under the company’s ‘Freedom Offer-Chhota Pack’ offer for Independence Day now offer less data benefits. BSNL’s Rs 9 recharge plan that previously offered unlimited voice calls, 2GB data with FUP speeds of 80Kbps, the data benefit has been reduced to a total of 100MB. However, call, SMS benefits and validity remains the same for the revised plan. Meanwhile, BSNL’s Rs 29 recharge pack now offers 1GB of data, as compared to 14GB the plan previously offered. The validity is seven days and it continues with free hello tune offer with unlimited song changes. Other benefits include unlimited national and local voice calls, a total of 300 free SMSes for the entire validity period.

