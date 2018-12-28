BSNL doing away with blackout days: Customers won’t be charged extra during high traffic days

BSNL has announced that it will not be having any blackout days during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s 2019 this time. This means that the company will not charge any of its customers any extra charges and customers can keep using the services according to their current tariff plan.

Advertising

This offer extends to all of BSNL’s GSM prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The company has also announced that they will not be having any blackout days during 2019. According to the company, this will help its customers connect with their near and dear ones without worrying about any charges.

Most Indian telecom service providers usually charge their customers normal service charges irrespective of their plans during this time period. It is yet unknown if other major telecom operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio will also be doing the same for their customers or not.

BSNL recently announced a new fixed broadband plan for Rs 299 pan-India that offers unlimited local/STD calling. Besides this, users will receive unlimited data, as well as monthly cashback worth Rs 50. Under this plan, users will be able to access 1.5GB data per day over 30 days. Besides this, users will receive speeds up to 8Mbps with the plan. This plan will come with FUP speeds of up to 1Mbps.