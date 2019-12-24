BSNL Christmas, New Year offer: Free talk time benefits, Rs 1,999 prepaid plan revised

BSNL’s Christmas and New Year offer will give users 60 days of extra validity in its Rs 1,999 plan, which means the new validity period is now 425 days instead of 365 days previously. BSNL’s Christmas and New Year offer will give users 60 days of extra validity in its Rs 1,999 plan, which means the new validity period is now 425 days instead of 365 days previously.

BSNL has launched its Christmas and New Year offer under which it is extending the validity of its Rs 1999 prepaid plan. The offer can be availed starting from December 25, 2019 till January 31, 2020. BSNL has also announced several other offers as well, which give extra talk time to its subscribers on recharge of Rs 450 and Rs 250.

BSNL’s Christmas and New Year offer will give users 60 days of extra validity in its Rs 1,999 plan, which means the new validity period is now 425 days instead of 365 days previously. The other benefits bundled with the plan will remain the same including unlimited calls to any network, 3 GB data per day and 100 SMS daily. The plan also offers BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription free for the validity period.

The Rs 1,999 prepaid plan was recently reintroduced by BSNL in November this year after discontinuing it a while back previously. Do note that the unlimited call benefit in this plan puts a cap of 250 minutes per day. After the 3GB data limit for the day is exhausted, the speeds will reduce to 80 Kbps.

Meanwhile, the new talk time offer by BSNL on recharge of Rs 450 and Rs 250 will be valid from December 24, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Under this offer, subscribers can avail a talk time worth Rs 500 on recharge of Rs 450. Those who recharge with Rs 250 can avail a talk time worth Rs 275.

BSNL recently revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan to offer more data. Under the plan, BSNL users get 3GB daily data instead of 2GB previously. More benefits bundled with the plan are unlimited voice calls with daily cap at 250 minutes and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 134 days.

