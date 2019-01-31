BSNL Bumper offer revised with 2.2GB additional daily data, deadline extended

BSNL has once again revised its Bumper offer to include 2.2GB additional data per day. The company has also extended the offer till April 30, 2019. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

Advertising

BSNL’s Bumper offer will be available across 19 circles except for Kerala. The offer will be valid from February 1 to April 30, against the previous deadline of January 31, 2019.

Under the revised offer, users can avail a total of 2.2GB of daily data over and above their base plan. So for instance, if the user has recharged with 1GB daily data plan, they can avail a total of 3.2GB data per day when combined with BSNL’s Bumper offer.

The Bumper Offer was originally unveiled in September last year with 2.2GB daily data. However, it was revised in November to offer lesser 2.1GB data per day. Now, the offer has again been revamped to offer the original 2.2GB daily data, though new 365 days plans have been added to the list of eligible plans.

BSNL Bumper Offer can be availed on prepaid recharge offers of Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 as well as STVs of Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 448. Two long-term prepaid recharge plans of Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 will be eligible as well.

Advertising

Both BSNL’s Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 STVs come with a validity of 365 days. The Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB data per day, while STV 2,099 offers 4GB data per day.