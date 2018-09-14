BSNL Bumper offer: Free 2.2GB daily data for 60 days during ‘festive season’

BSNL has unveiled the Bumper offer that gives its customers free 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India. BSNL has unveiled the Bumper offer that gives its customers free 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India.

BSNL Bumper offer: BSNL has unveiled the Bumper offer that gives its customers free 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India. This means BSNL prepaid users will get extra 2.2GB of daily data over and above their base plan. BSNL Bumper offer will be available on PAN India basis from September 16.

BSNL’s free data can be availed by its customers who recharge with unlimited plan vouchers like Rs 186, 429, 485, 666 and 999. The offer is for new customers, who will get 2.2GB daily data for 60 days. Existing BSNL customers can recharge with unlimited STVs like Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, 448 to get the 2.2GB free data per day for 60 days.

“We are offering attractive plans & scheme time to time to our esteemed customers. In this coming festive season of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi , Navratra- Durga Puja-Dashahra and Diwali etc. we have come up with this ‘Festive Offer’ with increased benefits,” Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said in a press statement.

BSNL recently extended the validity of its Monsoon offer providing additional data benefits to its users. The offer that was launched in June, came with additional 2GB of daily data benefits. Now, it has now been extended until September 15. The offer is applicable on all prepaid recharges as well as special tariff vouchers.

