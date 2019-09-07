BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plan of Rs 1,999 with 33GB daily data, 100Mbps speeds launched

BSNL has added a new Rs 1,999 plan to its Bharat Fiber broadband packs, which comes on the heels of Jio’s announcement of six JioFiber broadband plans, earlier this week. BSNL’s new broadband plan also bundles unlimited voice calls in addition to data benefits. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber broadband plan comes bundled with 33GB data per day at speeds up to 100Mbps. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speeds will reduce to 4Mbps. Unlimited calling benefit to any network in India via the company’s landline service is included as well.

BSNL has a total of eight Bharat Fiber broadband plans including the Rs 1,999 pack and all offer unlimited voice calls as well. The plans come with a daily data limit and the maximum speeds offered by the company are 250Mbps with the most expensive Rs 16,999 plan that offers 170GB of daily data.

BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans start at Rs 849 for 50Mbps speeds till 600GB data. The Rs 1,277 plan includes 750GB data at 100Mbps speeds. The speeds for both the plans will reduce to 2Mbps after exhaustion of the data limit.

The Rs 2,499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan from BSNL includes 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds, while the Rs 4,499 plan offers 55GB daily data at the same speed. The Rs 5,999 plan offers 80GB data daily. Then there is Rs 9,999 broadband plan which comes with 120GB daily data and Rs 16,999 with 170GB data per day. The speeds for the plans will reduce to 4 Mbps after the daily data limit is exhausted.