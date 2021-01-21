BSNL to offer annual subscription for Bharat Fiber plans: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has started offering annual subscriptions for its recently launched Bharat Fiber broadband plans to save the hassle of paying monthly. The plans included in the annual subscription include BSNL Fiber Basic Plus, BSNL Fiber Value, BSNL Fiber Premium, and BSNL Fiber Ultra.

Earlier, Bharat Fiber plans were offered at a monthly tariff of Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 99 and Rs 1,499 depending on the speed. The only Bharat Fiber plan excluded from the annual subscription model is the Rs 449 plan. As per a report by Telecom Talk, the annual subscription option is already available on four Bharat Fiber plans. Customers will get an additional one month free on payment of the annual fee for any of these four plans.

The four Bharat Fiber plans were launched in October 2020. The Rs 599 Fiber Basic Plus, Rs. 799 Fiber Value, Rs 999 Fiber Premium and Rs 1,499 premium Fiber Ultra offer speeds of 60Mbps, 100Mbps, 200Mbps and 300Mbps respectively.

After the FUP limit of 3.3TB is reached, Fiber Value and Fiber Premium plans offer 2Mbps speed. With the Fiber Ultra plan, users get 4Mbps once the FUP limit of 4TB is crossed.

The annual subscription model can be a good move considering that it is offering an additional month free of cost, given many are still working from home and require a good, fast internet connection at home. This will help BSNL go up against the competition who already offer yearly plans on their network.