BSNL 4G services to be launched in November in Telangana

Initially, a pilot project for 4G for testing purpose shall be launched in November, as per BSNL Telangana Telecom Circle Chief General Manager V Sundar.

Public sector telecom operator BSNL will roll out its 4G services in two districts of Telangana next month and extend it to the rest of the state by March 2019, a senior official said Monday. Initially, a pilot project for 4G for testing purpose

shall be launched in Jadcherla town of Mahabubnagar district and Wyra town in Khammam district in November, BSNL Telangana Telecom Circle Chief General Manager V Sundar told reporters here.

It would be extended to some more districts by the end of this year and subsequently the 4G services shall be launched in all districts and Hyderabad by March 2019, he said. “By March 2019, we expect to have 8-9 lakh new 4G

customers,” Sundar added.

Also read: BSNL introduces special tariff vouchers with unlimited voice calls, video calls and extra data

He also announced special tariff vouchers as part of its 18th foundation day offers and a partnership with Amazon for free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers. Sundar said BSNL was in the process of having a tie-up

with streaming service provider Netflix.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App