Bridgewater’s chief scientist Sekhon to join Google’s DeepMind AI unit

Jasjeet Sekhon, a top Bridgewater Associates executive, is joining Google’s artificial intelligence unit DeepMind as its chief strategy officer, DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis said on Wednesday. Sekhon, who served as chief ⁠scientist ​and head of AI, will join Bridgewater’s board of directors after leaving his current roles there, according to a post by Hassabis on LinkedIn. Alphabet-owned Google has narrowed the gap with AI market leaders OpenAI and Anthropic, after initially scrambling to ​retain ​the dominance it has long enjoyed in ⁠the search industry.

Over the past year, Google’s DeepMind unit has launched several new AI offerings, including an upgraded chatbot and ‌AI model known as Gemini, as well as a new AI photo editor, Nano Banana. Google’s advances in AI have helped the tech company’s shares nearly double in value over the past year. Sekhon joined Bridgewater in 2018 and played a key role in building its AI research and investment lab called AIA Labs, which is led by the ⁠firm’s Co-Chief Investment Officer ⁠Greg Jensen.