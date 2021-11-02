scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Beats Fit Pro launched with ANC, H1 chip and Wing Tip design

At a price of $200 (Rs 15,000), the Beats Fit Pro, equipped with an Apple H1 chip offers ANC, transparency mode and a hands-free voice assistant.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
November 2, 2021 4:16:10 pm
Beats Fit Pro Stone Purple variant.The Beats Fit Pro comes in four different colour variants - Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple. (Image Source: Apple/Beats)

Apple has introduced its brand-new Beats Fit Pro lineup of truly wireless earphones. Some of the key features of the TWS are its secure-fit wingtip design, support for spatial audio, and active noise cancellation. The Beats Fit Pro is now available for pre-order from Apple’s website at a price of $200, which roughly translates to about Rs 15,000.

As described on their official website, the new Beats Fit Pro “is equipped with comfortable, secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear.” It comes with 3 soft silicone ear tips in different sizes, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and transparency audio mode that lets outside sound in. As for colour variants, there are four – Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

The available on-device controls allow you to take calls, manage music, toggle listening modes, and also activate voice assistant using the ‘b’ (beats) button. Thanks to the Apple H1 chip, you get Automatic Switching between devices, Audio Sharing among other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods, and a “Hey Siri” hands-free voice assistant. Additionally, the earphones are also compatible with Android devices, right out of the box with Class 1 Bluetooth.

The Beats Fit Pro boasts up to 6 hours of playback time with ANC turned on on a single charge, with an additional 18 hours of battery life in the included charging case. The combined playback time would be about 24 hours. It also comes with a 5-minute Fast Fuel charging, which gives up to 1 hour of playback when the battery is super low.

The earphones are also IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

As an added bonus, new subscribers get 6 months of Apple Music for free on purchase of select Beats products (this included).

