Bose returns to wired earphones after 11 years with new $99 ANC pair

Audio giant Bose on Monday, September 28, launched its first pair of wired earbuds in more than a decade, amid the growing trend of old-school tech making a comeback in the consumer electronics market.

The new tethered earbuds are called the Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and long-lasting battery life. The earbuds are available in three colour options, namely: black, white smoke, and a limited edition green shade called dewdrop mint.

The earbuds are available for preorder in the US at $99 on Bose’s online store. They are expected to ship around October 13, 2026.

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Each earbud sports a microphone that supports Bose’s QuietControl technology to deliver ANC. The headphone’s inline remote can be used to control volume, playback, and switch between multiple modes such as Quiet Mode (to reduce the intensity of surrounding sounds) and Aware Mode (to boost surrounding sound). The ANC feature can also be disabled entirely.