Bose returns to wired earphones after 11 years with new $99 ANC pair

Audio giant Bose on Monday, September 28, launched its first pair of wired earbuds in more than a decade, amid the growing trend of old-school tech making a comeback in the consumer electronics market.
The new tethered earbuds are called the Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and long-lasting battery life. The earbuds are available in three colour options, namely: black, white smoke, and a limited edition green shade called dewdrop mint.
The earbuds are available for preorder in the US at $99 on Bose’s online store. They are expected to ship around October 13, 2026.
Each earbud sports a microphone that supports Bose’s QuietControl technology to deliver ANC. The headphone’s inline remote can be used to control volume, playback, and switch between multiple modes such as Quiet Mode (to reduce the intensity of surrounding sounds) and Aware Mode (to boost surrounding sound). The ANC feature can also be disabled entirely.
The inline remote also has an extra microphone for those who want to speak more clearly on phone calls by holding it up closer to their mouths so that it can pick up their voices. However, the earbuds’ 4.2-foot cable does not have a headphone jack at the end. Instead, it comes with a USB-C port for connecting easily with smartphones and laptops to ensure lossless audio with minimal latency.
In terms of durability, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They come in a zippered carrying case, which also includes three sizes of silicone eartips and two sizes of stability wings to be used during workouts and other physical activities.
Over the last decade, truly wireless Bluetooth headphones have become ubiquitous. However, younger generations of consumers who have never known a world without social media and smartphones, are gradually being drawn toward wired headphones.
Retro gaming consoles, CDs, and digital point-and-shoot cameras are also similarly seeing renewed interest from consumers.