BookMyShow now lets you stream latest movies with buying, renting options

BookMyShow Stream can be accessed from the BookMyShow app as well as the website. (Image Source: BookMyShow)

BookMyShow has revealed its streaming service as theatres and cinema halls still wait for people to show up in full capacity. BookMyShow Stream will offer a pay-per-view model to buy or rent titles, unlike a subscription-based model which services such as Netflix offer.

The list of available movies right now on BookMyShow Stream includes recent blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ or Warner Brothers’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. There are over 600 movie titles to choose from and over 72,000 hours of content available on BookMyShow Stream. The platform will also be offering premieres every Friday, similar to how real movies released before the weekend.

The move will BookMyShow stay relevant as the cinema industry continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform will now compete with many other players like Apple TV and Google Play for streaming theatrical releases in India, in addition to OTT players like Netflix, Disney Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

How will BookMyShow Stream work?

When users open up the listings for their favourite movie on BookMyShow, they will see an option to buy or rent the title, next to the regular ticket booking button. Buying movies will allow you to download the title and watch it as many times as you like forever. However, rented movies must be streamed within 30 days of purchase and must be finished in 2 days once playback has started.

Renting movies will be cheaper than buying them. Note that while some movies will be available for both buying and renting, others may be limited to only one of the two options. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, for instance, can be bought for Rs 799 and rented for Rs 499.

The streaming service can be accessed from the BookMyShow app as well as the website. The service will also be available on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, and Google Chromecast.