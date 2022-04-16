scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Bluesky funding to be reviewed if Twitter owners change: Dorsey

Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey highlights that incase the ownership of Twitter Inc. changes, the company would reassess funding for Bluesky Initiative.

By: Bloomberg |
April 16, 2022 5:05:41 pm
Jack DorseyIf ownership changes, Bluesky Initiative funding to be reassessed by Twitter, says Jack Dorsey. (Image Source: Reuters)

Funding for the Bluesky initiative would need to be re-assessed if ownership of Twitter Inc. changed, Jack Dorsey, founder of the social-media company, said in tweet.

“Twitter doesn’t own it,” Dorsey wrote in response to a comment about Bluesky. Still, “Funding would need to be reassessed.”

Progress on Bluesky has been slow, he said. The initiative is aimed at developing a protocol to enable multiple social networks to interact.

Elon Musk earlier this week launched a $43 billion hostile takeover bid for Twitter. The company responded by adopting a so-called “poison pill” provision to help ward off the proposal.

