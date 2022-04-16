Bluesky funding to be reviewed if Twitter owners change: Dorsey

Funding for the Bluesky initiative would need to be re-assessed if ownership of Twitter Inc. changed, Jack Dorsey, founder of the social-media company, said in tweet.

“Twitter doesn’t own it,” Dorsey wrote in response to a comment about Bluesky. Still, “Funding would need to be reassessed.”

Yes. Twitter doesn’t own it. So a new owner of Twitter wouldn’t matter for some time. Funding would need to be reassessed. It has been slow, but this is an entirely new protocol in the open. They are slow but hopefully deliberate towards resilience — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 16, 2022

Progress on Bluesky has been slow, he said. The initiative is aimed at developing a protocol to enable multiple social networks to interact.

Elon Musk earlier this week launched a $43 billion hostile takeover bid for Twitter. The company responded by adopting a so-called “poison pill” provision to help ward off the proposal.