Bluesky CEO Jay Graber steps down, advisor Toni Schneider named interim chief

Jay Graber is stepping down as the CEO of Bluesky and will transition to the role of chief innovation officer at the social media platform.

Graber, who was named to lead Bluesky in 2021, will ⁠be replaced ​by advisor Toni Schneider as interim CEO, she said in a blog posted to the company’s website.

Bluesky, with ​more ​than 40 million users, ⁠was one of the apps looking to be an alternative to ‌the platform formerly known as Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

It was started by Jack Dorsey as a project within Twitter in 2019 and was set ⁠up as ⁠an independent company in 2021.