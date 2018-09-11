Blaupunkt marks its entry in Indian TV market with 8 models starting at Rs 12,999

Blaupunkt introduces a new range of LED TVs in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999 Blaupunkt introduces a new range of LED TVs in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999

Blaupunkt, the German consumer electronics company has marked entry to the Indian TV market with three new series of LED TVs. The new LED TV range that was introduced at IFA 2018 last month has been launched in India for a price starting at Rs 12,999. The new Blaupunkt LED TV range includes 4K UHD Premium series, Smart Sound Series and Family series. All the LED TV models in the first two series feature quad-core processors and will be made available for purchase via e-retail platform Flipkart from September 18. Here are the details of the new Blaupunkt LED TV series.

Blaupunkt LED TV series price in India

Starting with Blaupunkt 4K UHD Premium Series, the 43-inch 4K UHD Premium model tags a price of Rs 30,999, 49-inch 4K UHD Series comes for a price of Rs. 40,999, and the 55-inch 4K UHD Series cost Rs. 47,999. The Smart Sound Series price starts at Rs 16,999 for the 32-inch HD LED TV, Rs 28,999 for the 43-inch full HD LED TV and Rs 34,999 for the 50-inch full HD LED TV. As for the Family Series, Blaupunkt 32-inch Family Series model has been priced at Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch model comes for a cost of Rs 22,999, however, they are non-smart TVs.

Blaupunkt LED TV series specifications

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K UHD Premium Series LED TV which is the flagship model feature a 60W built-in soundbar. The LED TV claims to be a voice-enabled Android open-source TV in India, a first of its kind according to the company. The 4K UHD Premium Series offers high-resolution display, quad-core processor and 178-degree view angle. All the three models bundle a smart remote that is complimented with AI driven smart user interface. Connectivity options include WiFi, Miracast option, multiple ports and RJ45 Ethernet.

As for the Smart Sound Series, the LED TV models include additional soundbar that enables 30+60W sound output. The 32-inch model features an HD display while the 43-inch and 50-inch models sport full HD resolution. Blaupunkt Smart Sound Series feature 178-degree viewing angle and include WiFi, Miracast, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and RJ45 Ethernet under the connectivity suite.

The Family Series, on the other hand, comes with standard 30W sound output and carries similar aspects as the other two series except for inbuilt WiFi and Miracasting feature.

“Blaupunkt’s all three LED series are manufactured with German technology, both in the electronics and software domain. As we stand for Quality, no product would reach an Indian customer unless it has the BLUE DOT, the mark of Quality Assurance. On the basis of our product testing and customizations, we believe we are ready to disrupt the Indian market with Blaupunkt LED Televisions at affordable prices. I can surely say that we are luxury, but affordable luxury. We are excited about our launch in India with our LED Televisions range of products that are in par with what we market in Europe. In fact, I am sure you will soon be a Blaupunkt customer,” Andrzej Cebart, Managing Director, Blaupunkt said.

