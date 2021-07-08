Blaupunkt launches ‘Made in India’ Smart TVs, price starts from Rs 14,999

Blaupunkt has launched four ‘Made-in-India’ Android TV models and the prices start from Rs 14,999. The new televisions will be available from July 10 via Flipkart. The four Android TV models include a 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, a 42-inch FHD Android TV, a 43-inch Cybersound 4K Android TV and a 55-inch 4K Android TV.

The 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Smart TV is priced at Rs 14,999. It runs on Android 9 and features a bezel-less display as well as 40W speaker output. It comes with edge-free sound technology, two speakers, and 1GB RAM and 8GB storage to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The new 42- inch FHD Android TV will cost you Rs 21,999. It is powered by Android 9 and comes with 40W speaker output, edge-free sound technology, two speakers, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage.

The brand has incorporated a 50W speaker output in the 43-inch 4K TV which has a bezel-less display. It is priced at Rs 30,999. It offers Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with four speakers.

The 43-inch Smart TV also uses Dolby MS12 sound technology which the company says can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies. The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with a 2GB Ram and 8GB ROM.

Blaupunkt has also added a new 55-inch model to its portfolio. It is priced at Rs 40,999 and offers a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. The television runs Android 10, and ships with 2GB RAM + 8GB storage. It has four speakers, just like the 43-inch version. All the above-mentioned models have Bluetooth, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, an ARM Cortex A53 processor. Additionally, users get a voice-enabled remote.