Black Friday sales: How to stay safe from scam emails during this season

While Black Friday sales are typically a major event in the United States, in India too many brands are hosting similar sales. But these days, major sales events also come with another risk. The rise of malicious emails claiming to offer fantastic deals and discounts. According to cybersecurity firm Check Point Research (CPR)’s report, there is a surge in fake shopping and websites at this time of the year.

CPR notes that 17 per cent of all malicious files distributed by email in November were related to shipping and that 4 per cent of all new shopping-related websites were malicious since the start of November. The report claims that one out of every six shipping-related emails received in November will be malicious. CPR has also listed some steps that users should keep in mind to stay safe when shopping online this season. Here is how you can spot those emails and stay safe from them.

Beware of emails from big brands such as Louis Vuitton, etc

According to CPR’s report, cyber criminals make use of big brand names such as Louis Vuitton, etc. These emails usually include a subject like “Black Friday Sale. Starts at $100. You’ll Fall In Love With Prices.” Upon clicking on those banners, users will be redirected to a malicious website that might look like a real website.

Similarly, they also send emails in the name of DHL and these emails usually come from email addresses like “support@consultingmanagementprofessionals[.]com” with the subject that says SHIPMENT TRACKING. These emails also contain details like the package number and delivery ID and they can steal your personal data and card details as soon as you click on them.

Always look at the URL, search for the padlock symbol

Users must make sure that the website is authentic when doing online shopping. A simple way of ensuring this is by looking at the URL, and not just the website and its offers. Look for the padlock symbol at the beginning of the website URL. Encrypted websites which are secure (HTTPS) will have a padlock at the beginning of the URL indicating this is a genuine website and not a scam one. Similarly, if a deal is “too good to be true” it is likely to be fake.