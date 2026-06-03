Binge-watching Reels? Meta tests new ‘Series’ feature for episodic Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is testing a new ‘Series’ feature for Instagram and Facebook Reels that could allow creators to organise videos into episodic collections for easier viewing. (Image: Reuters)

Meta is testing a new feature called ‘Series’ for Reels on Instagram and Facebook, a move that could make episodic content easier to discover and follow on its platform.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature is currently being tested with a select group of creators and content producers who already post serialised videos.

The new tool would allow creators to organise both old and new Reels into a structured series, with each video functioning as an episode within a larger narrative. Rather than asking viewers to search through a creator’s profile to find related clips, the feature aims to present content in a more organised and accessible format.