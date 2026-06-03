Binge-watching Reels? Meta tests new ‘Series’ feature for episodic Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta is testing a new feature called ‘Series’ for Reels on Instagram and Facebook, a move that could make episodic content easier to discover and follow on its platform.
According to a report by TechCrunch, the feature is currently being tested with a select group of creators and content producers who already post serialised videos.
The new tool would allow creators to organise both old and new Reels into a structured series, with each video functioning as an episode within a larger narrative. Rather than asking viewers to search through a creator’s profile to find related clips, the feature aims to present content in a more organised and accessible format.
For example, a creator running a “10 days of healthier baking” challenge could bundle all related videos into one collection. Meta said the series would appear under a dedicated section on a creator’s profile, allowing viewers to watch episodes in sequence and continue where they left off.
Users who discover one episode while scrolling through their feed or the Reels tab may also be shown an option to access the complete series. In addition, viewers would reportedly be able to save a series to watch later or stay updated as new episodes are released.
The feature appears to reflect Meta’s growing focus on long-term audience engagement rather than purely short-form, quick-scroll viewing habits typically associated with Reels. By encouraging users to return for follow-up videos, the company may be looking to strengthen repeat engagement on Instagram and Facebook.
The development also places Meta closer to competitors such as TikTok, which launched its own ‘Series’ feature in 2023. TikTok’s version allows creators to publish premium video collections behind a paywall that viewers can purchase for access. Meta has not confirmed whether its feature would work similarly to TikTok.
However, this is not Meta’s first experiment with this format. Instagram introduced Guides in 2020 to help creators curate topical collections, and in 2019, it launched a ‘Series’ option for IGTV to bundle related videos under a single category.
Meta has confirmed that it is exploring monetisation opportunities for the new feature but has not disclosed any details yet.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)