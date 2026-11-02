Binance sees outflows stabilising as exchange returns online after $6.3 billion heist

Binance customers pulled $3.64 billion, or 2.1% of its assets, as the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange resumed service after a security breach linked to North Korea saw $6.3 billion stolen from the platform last week.

The exchange moved to reassure crypto investors and said withdrawals were stabilising after an initial spike and deposit volumes had remained “substantial” after, what analysts believe, may be the world’s biggest financial robbery ever.

After hitting a six-week low on Friday, bitcoin prices recovered slightly through the weekend to trade above $78,000 on Monday. Ether hit a two-month low on Friday and also recovered a little to $2,287.

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Binance, which allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets, has 335 million registered users globally. It said on Sunday it had $171 billion in total ⁠assets under ​management as of October 28.