Bharti Airtel postpaid add-on connection price increased to Rs 249 per month

Bharti Airtel has increased the add-on connection price for its postpaid customers to Rs 249 from Rs 199 per month. This was reported by Telecom Talk, though the company price hike is also live on the company’s website. Airtel offers regular as well as data add-on on its postpaid plans starting at Rs 749 per month.

Do keep in mind that only the price of the regular add-on connection has been increased to Rs 249 per month, while that of data add-on continues to remain at Rs 99 per month. Apart from this, 18 per cent GST will also be applicable on a user’s postpaid bill.

So for instance, those on Airtel’s Rs 499 monthly plan can add a family member at Rs 249 per month, thanks to add-on benefit, which according to the company will help with 25 per cent savings compared to opting for Rs 499 plan individually. The user will need to pay Rs 249 in addition to Rs 499 and 18 per cent GST.

Airtel offers two free family add-ons including a regular and a data add-on, with its Rs 749 monthly postpaid plan. Airtel’s Rs 999 plan includes four family add-ons with three regular and one data add-on. The more expensive Rs 1,599 monthly plan by Airtel comes with one free family add-on as well as one regular SIM.

Other benefits that come bundled with Airtel postpaid plans include one year of free Amazon Prime membership, Airtel Thanks Rewards, access to Zee5 and Airtel Xstream app as well as handset protection. Previously, free Netflix subscription for three months for Airtel postpaid customers on Rs 499 or higher was included as well, but the offer was discontinued on January 15, 2020.

