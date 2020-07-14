scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
India’s Bharti Airtel to announce partnership with Verizon

Led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, Airtel has more than 320 million wireless phone subscriptions, compared with about 388 million for Jio.

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 14, 2020 3:11:04 pm
Bharti Airtel building (File Photo)

Bharti Airtel Ltd., India’s second-largest wireless carrier, is set to announce a partnership with U.S. telecommunications giant Verizon Communications Inc. as it seeks to expand offerings in the local market.

The New Delhi-based company is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Tuesday to share details of the tie-up, according to a link to the invitation to the event.

Led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, Airtel has more than 320 million wireless phone subscriptions, compared with about 388 million for Jio. Vodafone Idea Ltd. — a joint venture between U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group — had about 290 million as of March.

