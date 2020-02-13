Bharti Airtel, Nokia offer new private LTE solution: Here’s what it means

Private LTE is when mobile operators offer customised solutions for enterprises, helping the latter optimise their operations for better productivity at reduced costs. (Image: Nokia) Private LTE is when mobile operators offer customised solutions for enterprises, helping the latter optimise their operations for better productivity at reduced costs. (Image: Nokia)

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Nokia to offer private LTE based Industry 4.0 solution to enterprises. Airtel said in a press release that 5G use-cases for the enterprises will also be explored under the new collaboration. Among key features of the Industry 4.0 solution include support for unlicensed spectrum in addition to most global spectrums and macro cells that enable coverage for small campuses as well.

What is private LTE?

Private LTE is when mobile operators offer customised solutions for enterprises, helping the latter optimise their operations for better productivity at reduced costs. The biggest advantage is less network congestion when compared to using a larger public wireless spectrum. Private LTE relies on replicating larger public networks using micro towers and small cells, which act as access points.

When it comes to use cases, some key examples include at airports, stadium, in the mining sector, where typically large data sets are generated, thanks to IoT devices. A dedicated wireless network can enable more productive operations as enterprises can optimise their private LTE network for low-latency as well.

As of now, the Industry 4.0 solution offers a dedicated 4.9G/LTE network with an option to upgrade to 5G. The technology leverages robotics and artificial intelligence for automation and data exchange in manufacturing industries. Airtel and Nokia will look at offering their solutions to enterprises across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology enabled services (ITES), media and services, manufacturing and distribution.

