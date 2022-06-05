Apple reseller B&H creates pages for ‘M2 Mac Mini’ and ‘Mac Mini Tower’ ahead of WWDC

B&H Photo Video, an Apple authorised reseller has set up placeholder product pages for an ‘M2 Mac mini’ and what a ‘Mac Mini Tower’ product, according to 9to5Mac. This could be seen as another indicator that Apple plans to launch the next generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip during the WWDC 2022, the company’s annual developer conference that will begin on June 6.

But as Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac pointed out, listings on the websites of authorised resellers are often unreliable indicators. It is possible that the reseller has created the placeholders in anticipation of products that could be announced so that it is easier to create the pages when required after the announcement of the products.

But in case Apple does launch its M2 chip, it would most likely power the next-generation MacBook Air which could come with a redesign that resembles the iPad Pro and iPad Air. It is also expected to get white bezels around the screen, a 1080p Full HD webcam and revised ports.

The same M2 chip could also power the next-generation Mac Mini. Leaks and reports so far seem to indicate that the device will have a “pixel glass-like” surface similar to the original Mac mini from 2005. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has spoken about how he expects Apple to release two variants of the next-generation Mac Mini: one with the M2 chipset and one with the M1 Pro chipset, which is currently available on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The “Mac Mini Tower” listing on B&H’s website has the words “M1P” at the end of the listing name, suggesting that this could be a device that comes powered by the M1 Pro chip. But according to 9to5Mac, this is an indication that the product listing is nothing more than a hoax.

It is also expected that Apple will reveal a new Mac Pro during the WWDC 2022. The company has already acknowledged that such a device is in the pipeline during its last event in March where the company unveiled the Mac Studio and the new iPhone SE.