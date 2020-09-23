‘Better audio quality can make smartphone users consume more content’

The CMR study claimed Indians consider audio quality as one of the most important factors while selecting their smartphones -- score of 66 out of 100. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

So, how important is audio quality for Indian smartphone users? A recent consumer insights study by market research firm Cyber Media Research (CMR) in association with Dolby threw up some interesting insights on how a superior audio experience like Dolby Atmos has become pivotal for users in selecting a new device or even the content they consume on it.

Prabhu Ram, head of CMR’s Industry Intelligence Group, said the findings gave an understanding of how consumer sentiments around smartphone audio are evolving with the times. “There is increased awareness among users about Dolby Atmos and how it enhances audio quality for content experiences. With an upsurge in content consumption whether it is music, episodic content, gaming, or even UGC, consumers are now seeking infinitely better listening experiences, whenever and wherever they go and that’s where industry-leading innovations, such as Dolby are fulfilling consumer aspirations,” he explained in a release from CMR.

The study was conducted across six cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Marketing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories, told indianexpress.com that in the new normal, “homebound work and leisure economy has led to a significant rise in online video content consumption by the populace”. He said this has given rise to the demand for richer smartphone audio quality that consumers do not want to compromise on. “The study reveals consumer insights on audio for smartphones and consumer preference for quality audio experiences. Consumers are more tuned into ‘audio quality’, possibly driven by long hours spent alone in a homebound economy. In doing so, they are also seeking better, immersive experiences whenever and wherever they go and across use cases.”

Mathur said consumers want to discover and have a premium entertainment experience these days as it helps them to “feel a deeper connection with the movies, shows, music, sports, and games they love”. Explaining how knowledge about Dolby Atmos among consumers has unlocked true ‘audio value’ for users, he said: “The CMR study states that two in every three smartphone users agree that Dolby Atmos would enhance the overall listening experience. Indian smartphone users want to have an immersive experience that puts them inside the content in a whole new way, so they feel it fully without limitations.”

Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that allows users to experience multi-dimensional sound that envelops around your ears with precision movement of subjects. It is now available on a vast range of smartphones across price points.

The CMR study claimed Indians consider audio quality as one of the most important factors while selecting their smartphones — score of 66 out of 100. The report also suggests that smartphone users consume audio mostly through listening to music on popular audio OTT platforms (94%), and watching video – movies, OTT content, or user-generated content on social networks (96%).

“The consumers are now realising that to indulge in an overall enhanced experience while consuming content, it’s imperative to have an equally immersive audio experience that enhances the visual content,” Mathur said, adding how the study also revealed that 81% of users believe Dolby Atmos would lead to increased content consumption.

