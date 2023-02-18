Top 6 camera-centric phones with the best zooming capabilities you can buy

Smartphone cameras have come a long way, with many devices offering impressive zoom capabilities that can even rival some dedicated cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is possibly the best choice in India if you are into enlarging things, offering an eye-watering 100x zoom. But it’s not the only option. So in this listicle, we’ll be showcasing some of the best smartphones on the market that excel in zooming capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is easily the king of zoom photography on smartphones with its massive 200MP sensor for the primary camera. While its 100x zoom capabilities are mostly digital, the phone also comes with dedicated 3x and 10x telephoto lenses for lossless zooming. In our review, we noted that the Galaxy S23 Ultra had “minimal noise with details largely intact” at 3x and 10x zoom levels.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Rs 1,24,999 price tag is too steep for you, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra will give you a similar zooming experience for a lot cheaper. The phone is currently selling for Rs 94,890 on Amazon. The phone has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and two 10MP telephoto lenses. In our review, the 3x and 10x lenses worked as expected but keeping the phone stable at 100x is a challenge.

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro is another camera-centric smartphone and is absolutely brimming with lenses for all kinds of photography. There’s a 50MP Samsung GNV primary, 48MP ultrawide with Sony IMX598 sensor, 12MP 2x portrait camera with IMX663, and an 8MP sensor dedicated to zoom (5x optical). While the phone falls short compared to the 10x optical zoom the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers, it still lets you go 60x digitally.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro has a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens allowing 5x optical zoom. The phone lets you zoom in 30x to subjects and Google’s slick image processing algorithms enhance the output.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is another camera powerhouse, packing four camera sensors at the rear. That thick camera module includes a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP 2x telephoto, and 12MP 3x telephoto. Apple claims that the phone offers 6x optical zoom range, with digital zoom capped at 15x.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The newly-launched OnePlus 11 only allows 2x optical zooming, so at least on paper, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a better choice with its 3.3x zooming capabilities. The phone features a triple camera system headlined by a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3.3x zoom telephoto lens.