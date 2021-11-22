Best wireless headphones under Rs 10,000: Here are the top picks

If you love to listen to music and watch movies, and don’t want to deal with the hassle of plugging in wires, Bluetooth headphones are your best bet. While TWS earphones and neckband style earphones are popular options as well, they cannot match the sound stage and the audio quality of a headphone.

With the release of so many wireless headphones, it can be a hard task for anyone to find an option best suitable to their requirements. We have compiled a list of some of the best wireless headphones you can buy under Rs 10,000 in India.

1. Soundcore Life Q10

The Soundcore Life Q10 is currently priced at Rs 2,499 on Flipkart. The headphones pack 40mm drivers that offer solid audio quality with decent soundstage.

It offers one of the best bass responses, you can get on a pair of headphones under Rs 10,000 and the headphones punch much above the price it finds itself in.

The headphones can deliver up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge and surprisingly this was more or less true. The battery life is some of the best on any wireless headphone period. Charging the headphone once allows these to last weeks on end. The Soundcore Life Q10 comes with a USB-C port and supports fast charging as well.

2. JBL Live 650BTNC

The JBL Live 650BTNC is currently available at Rs 8,599 on Amazon. The device is a great choice for users looking for a pair of budget ANC headphones from a reputable brand.

The wireless headphones pack 40mm drivers that deliver JBL’s signature sound. The headphone supports dual pairing, which will allow users to easily switch from one Bluetooth device to another.

Users can also tap the ear cup to activate Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Users will need to rely on the JBL App to set up the same. The JBL headphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours with active noise cancelling or up to 30 hours without noise canceling. The JBL app can be used to personalise the sound by tweaking the equalizer.

3. Tribit XFree Tune

The Tribit XFree Tune is currently available at Rs 3,099 on Amazon. The headphones have a really low price in relation to the sound quality they offer. To start off, the headphones pack 40mm drivers and are said to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge.

The headphones offer great soundstage, boomy bass, decent sound separation and crystal clear highs and mids. The headphones offer sound that is better than other devices that cost almost three times the price of the same. There is no ANC on board but passive noise cancellation works as expected with the headphones entirely covering the ears. The headphones get ample loud too.

4. Sony WH-CH710N

The Sony WH-CH710N is currently priced at Rs 8,990 on Amazon. The headphones come with Noise Cancellation and are said to offer a battery life of up to 35 hours. They have 30mm drivers and support Google Assistant. The device also comes with Dual Noise Sensor technology that reduces the background noise for an immersive music listening experience.

5. Tribit QuietPlus 72

The Tribit QuietPlus 72 are a good choice for users who want to experience ANC and like a bass heavy sound signature on a budget. The headphones are currently priced at Rs 5,129 on Amazon. The device is said to be capable of offering an noise cancellation effect up to 32dB.

The Tribit QuietPlus 72 comes with 40mm drivers that offer good sound with an added punch towards the bass frequencies. The device is said to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC off.