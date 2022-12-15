God to War Ragnarok to Elden Ring: The video games that made their mark in 2022

The past year was an excellent one for video game enthusiasts. From console-exclusive titles to multi-platform titles, this year saw some exciting releases from both indie developers to the biggest gaming studios in the world. It was also a good year for PS5 console owners, with several new titles truly benefitting from the PS5’s powerful hardware capability. Similarly, we also got the next instalments of some of the most followed gaming franchises such as Call of Duty and God of War. Here are the top five video games released in 2022 which have impressed me the most.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök is available exclusively on Sony PS4 and PS5. God of War Ragnarök is available exclusively on Sony PS4 and PS5.

God of War Ragnarok is a must-play game, especially if you own a PS5 gaming console. Do note that, the game is also available for PS4. However, if you want to Play Ragnarok at 4K resolution with the best possible graphics quality, you can only do it on the PS5.

It was supposed to release in 2021, but due to development delays, the game was finally released in November 2022. It has received a very positive response from both critics and gamers and now set some seriously high expectations for the next instalment in the God of War series.

While this is currently limited to the Sony PlayStation platform, the studio is expected to port the same to PC given it recently released the ported version of God of War on the Windows platform. So, if you are a PC gamer and want to play Ragnarok, you might have to wait for a few more years.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring is available on PC, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation. Elden Ring is available on PC, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation.

This was truly one of the most anticipated video games for 2022. And it also won the game of the year award. Elden Ring has impressed everyone, especially those who have been waiting for a game like this for years. This is an open-world style video game, known for its hard missions and the boss fights are definitely something that every gamer will cherish.

Elden Ring was definitely one of the most awaited in the Souls-like genre of games, which typically involve punishing gameplay and frustrating deaths, forcing players to keep trying again and again. You can go through our full review of Elden Ring here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Advertisement

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most popular games of 2022. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most popular games of 2022.

The Call of Duty franchise faces an uncertain future on Sony PlayStation, but you can still grab a copy of the latest instalment — Modern Warfare II is available on PC, Xbox, and Sony PlayStation. Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has everything that one expects from the CoD franchise from realistic weapons to advanced military tactics.

Along with the regular campaign mode (single-player), Call of Duty Modern Warfare II also has a multiplayer mode, which currently has a few glitches, which are expected to be patched in the coming days.

Stray

A game for a cat lover. A game for a cat lover.

While there are professional players who swear by video games, most of us indulge in video gaming for entertainment and time pass. Stray is one such game that just offers the right blend of fun and challenge.

Advertisement

This game is based on a story of a cat that gets separated from its family and gets lost in a mystery cyber city with neon lights all around. It revolves around the challenges that the cat faces and how it overcomes the same along with his friend B-12, a small flying drone.

Horizon Forbidden West

Another PlayStation exclusive game. Another PlayStation exclusive game.

This is another PS-exclusive game, available for PS4 and PS5 series of gaming consoles. This is a visually rich open-world video game, filled with monsters that can be defeated using various combat methods. This game makes use of PS5’s latest hardware and delivers a rich gameplay experience at 4K resolution. Horizon Forbidden West has also received good reviews from critics and that packs a lot into the primary campaign and side missions.

Bonus: Most talked about game of 2022

Grand Theft Auto 6 (official name yet to be confirmed) is one of the most talked about and trending video games of 2022. Rockstar Games finally announced that it is indeed working on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which is most likely to be called GTA 6.

The early development footage of GTA 6 also got leaked. Despite all that, there is definitely a lot of interest in the next game in the GTA franchise, which is likely to be made available on the latest generation of gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

Ever since the official announcement, there has been a lot of interest in the upcoming video game from Rockstar Games, which is expected to be the next big open-world style video game, expected to land on PlayStation and Xbox in late 2023 or early 2024.