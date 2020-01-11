CES 2020: Painless sugar testing to smart body suit – the best tech we spotted on the last day

Here are some of the best, unique products launched at CES 2020. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Here are some of the best, unique products launched at CES 2020. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is drawing to a close on Friday. As we strolled through the Las Vegas Convention Centre to scan for stuff we might have missed, there were some pleasant surprises. Here’s a list of the best products according to us.

BreathAI: Sugar levels without pain (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ BreathAI: Sugar levels without pain (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express ))

BreathAI: Sugar levels without pain

BreathAI by Pune-based Virtual Sense Global Technologies Pvt Ltd can read sugar levels with just a breath test. The handheld Bluetooth device identifies the biomarkers in your breath using nano-materials inside. The company claims accuracy similar to blood tests that needs you to prick the skin. The smartphone app provides an ecosystem for diabetes management too. The product is in near release and the company claims approvals have been received for the Indian market.

Best of CES 2020: From Samsung’s Sero to LG’s OLED 8K TV

Compact AR glasses (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Compact AR glasses (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Compact AR glasses

Quite a few companies seems to be experimenting with AR/VR glasses that are of the same size as regular goggles. Glasses from Shenzhen seemed to need a bit more fine tuning, but nReal seems to have nailed the product. Their specs might seems small and weight just 86 grams, but pack a punch with a 56-degree field of view, simultaneous localisation and mapping, 6DoF tracking, plane detection and image tracking. There are compact control and computing units to make the set up work. The consumer kit sells for $499.

Focus with FocusEDU (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Focus with FocusEDU (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Focus with FocusEDU

FocusEDU is a wearable headband that helps people focus. A simple demo shows how your scores go up as you start focusing on anything wearing the band on your forehead. With the FocusSDK, the possibilities seem endless from education solution to mind training. The product is priced $499.

From smart yoga mat to smart belt, these are some best products shown at CES 2020

WT2 Plus wearable translator (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) WT2 Plus wearable translator (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

WT2 Plus wearable translator

Which frequent traveller hasn’t dreamt of a Bluetooth ear set that can translate any language in realtime? WT2 Plus is just that: the world’s smallest translation device. The product supports 40 languages and 88 accents with up to 95 per cent accuracy. The response takes about 1-3 seconds and needs internet connectivity for now. An offline model is expected soon. The company also makes a Zero translator that plugs directly to the phone to translate realtime.

GameSir VX2 AimSwitch (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) GameSir VX2 AimSwitch (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

GameSir VX2 AimSwitch

With TTC mechanical switches and a ALPS ultra-thin 3D joystick, the GameSir VX2 is a gamer’s dream accessory. The wireless game controller is compatible with Xbox One, PS3/PS4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC. The button configuration on this stylish keyboard can be configured using the G-Crux app. The makers also have the GameSir Z1 gaming keypad with Bluetooth connectivity and full key rollover with anti-ghosting.

Forte Data Glove with haptic feedback (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Forte Data Glove with haptic feedback (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Forte Data Glove with haptic feedback

Across CES you can see companies that are trying to add more layers to the VR experience. BeBop Sensors tries to add that to your hand with a data glove that gives haptic feedback as you try with operate on a virtual heart to just splash through animated water. The experience just takes the VR experience to another level. Other companies like Yam have motion simulators that improve the experience at a larger scale.

TeslaSuit for performance training (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) TeslaSuit for performance training (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

TeslaSuit for performance training

The TeslaSuit offers a full performance training solution powered by AR/VR, haptic feedback and even climate conditions. The cutting edge suit offers for input and output thus ensuring the subject is transported to the environment that is required. The suit can be used to safety and enterprise training, as well as physical training and rehabilitation.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd