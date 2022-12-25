Christmas 2022: 5 tech gift ideas for kids under Rs 5000

If you are planning to fulfil your kid’s wish this Christmas and want to present something that will add value to their life, then you should look at tech-centric gifting ideas. While it’s common to gift a new smartphone or a laptop, our listicle on the best Christmas presents for kids in 2022 focuses on gadgets that are affordable and priced around Rs 5,000.

These gifts are mostly suited for school-going kids and are readily available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart with fast shipping and gift wrapping.

Here are the five tech-related Christmas gifts that are pocket friendly.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera

This instant camera costs Rs 3,999 and it’s a great gifting option not just for kids but even for adults. While most smartphones can now take photos and store them digitally, this camera gives us physical copies of the photo within a few seconds. A great device that is so modern yet contemporary, and a great gift for those who love taking pictures and preserving them.

Turet smartwatch for children comes with GPS and 2G network support. Turet smartwatch for children comes with GPS and 2G network support.

Turet smartwatch for kids

Turet smartwatch costs Rs 5,499, which is slightly over Rs 5,000. If you have a kid that just started going to school, then giving them a smartphone might not be the best idea. The Turet smartwatch for kids comes with a SIM card slot, and you can stay connected with your children. You can also make a call, and track their location from the comforts of your home.

An affordable action camera with support for up to 4K video recording. An affordable action camera with support for up to 4K video recording.

PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD digital action camera

This affordable action camera just costs Rs 5,199 and it can record native 4K videos with its 16MP camera. This is also a water-resistant camera with up to 30 meters of depth. On top of that, it has Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to quickly transfer the footage from the camera to a smartphone or laptop.

Premium TWS earphones with active noise cancellation. Premium TWS earphones with active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These are some of the most unique TWS-style earphones with features like active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and more. The Galaxy Buds Live costs Rs 5,290 and can deliver up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge.

A multi-purpose mini computer. A multi-purpose mini computer.

STEM Education BBC Micro: bit V2.2 GO pocket-sized codeable computer kit

This is a compact PC, which can be used to play games, write a computer program, and even be used to play games. A DIY computer that can be used for all sorts of mini projects and it is powered by just two batteries, available on Amazon for just Rs 3,149.