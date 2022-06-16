OnePlus to Xiaomi: Best Snapdragon 888 phones you can get under Rs 40,000

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 may be the newest chips on the block, but if you’re looking to buy a flagship phone with great value for money, the Snapdragon 888 chipset is the one to beat right now. Combining good performance with most modern camera capabilities, the Snapdragon 888 was a sought after chipset just about a year ago. Today, phones with this chipset can be found for under Rs 40,000 and some even under Rs 30,000. Here are the best Snapdragon 888 phones you should check out this monsoon if you’re looking to buy a new flagship

Mi 11X Pro – Rs 29,999

Mi 11X Pro is at a new discount price to make it even more affordable. The phone currently starts at Rs 29,999 and is the only Snapdragon 888 phone you can grab under Rs 30,000 without any offers. Specifications of the Mi 11X Pro include a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 108MP primary camera and support for 8K recording. There are also stereo speakers and a 4250mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

iQOO 9 SE – Rs 33,990

The most affordable version in the recent iQOO 9-series, the iQOO 9 SE is a performance oriented phone powered by the Snapdragon 888 and comes with a sleek design. The phone starts at Rs 33,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Specifications include a 6.62 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1200 nits peak brightness. There is a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back and a 16MP front camera. Users also get stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Realme GT 2 – Rs 34,999

While you may still find the older Realme GT (also powered by the Snapdragon 888) on some websites, the newer Realme GT 2 which launched as an upgrade over the original, offers much better value. It starts at Rs 34,990 for the 8GB/128GB variant and also comes with the new paper-inspired design that you also find on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 1300 nits peak brightness. The phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and comes with a 50MP main camera on the back and a 16MP front camera. There is also a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, stereo speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 9 – Rs 37,999

We have the OnePlus 10 series as the latest offerings by the company right now, but you can still grab the OnePlus 9 for as low as Rs 37,999. The phone is currently the most affordable flagship number series offering from OnePlus that comes with the brand’s Hasselblad camera app, in addition to the Snapdragon 888 at the helm.

Other specifications also include a 6.55-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has a 48MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera along with a 16MP front camera. You also get stereo speakers a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Mi 11T Pro – Rs 39,999

The second Xiaomi phone on this list, the Xiaomi 11T Pro may not be the most affordable of the Snapdragon 888 phones, but it offers a feature-rich package. Starting at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, the phone also comes in a 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB variant.

Other features include a a 6.67-inch 10-bit 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 108MP Samsung HM2 senor on the back, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardonn. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.