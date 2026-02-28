Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 on Amazon: Top picks for performance, cameras, battery in 2026

Here’s a look at some of the best smartphones you can buy right now under Rs 30,000 on Amazon. (Express Image)

The sub- Rs 30,000 smartphone segment in India has proved more competitive than before, with brands offering features previously available only in high-end smartphones.

Ranging from powerful processors and high refresh rate AMOLED displays to advanced cameras and fast-charging batteries, consumers have many options to choose from. Whether you prioritise gaming performance, photography, battery life, or clean software, there is a device that fits your needs. Here’s a look at some of the best smartphones you can buy right now under Rs 30,000 on Amazon.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

This Nothing Device has a bright 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED screen with thin bezels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is adequate for media consumption, multitasking, and daily use. It boasts a versatile triple rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a sharp 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone runs Nothing OS, based on Android 15, and comes with a stock-like interface and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. On Amazon, this version costs about Rs 27,999.