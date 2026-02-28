Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 on Amazon: Top picks for performance, cameras, battery in 2026

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The sub- Rs 30,000 smartphone segment in India has proved more competitive than before, with brands offering features previously available only in high-end smartphones.
Ranging from powerful processors and high refresh rate AMOLED displays to advanced cameras and fast-charging batteries, consumers have many options to choose from. Whether you prioritise gaming performance, photography, battery life, or clean software, there is a device that fits your needs. Here’s a look at some of the best smartphones you can buy right now under Rs 30,000 on Amazon.
This Nothing Device has a bright 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED screen with thin bezels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which is adequate for media consumption, multitasking, and daily use. It boasts a versatile triple rear camera with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also has a sharp 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone runs Nothing OS, based on Android 15, and comes with a stock-like interface and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. On Amazon, this version costs about Rs 27,999.
The smartphone’s powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and large 6.7-inch 1.5K POLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate make it an excellent choice for gaming, binge-watching, and multitasking. The curved display enhances the overall viewing experience with vivid colours and adequate brightness. It also has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for detailed zoomed-in photos. With moderate use, the 6,000mAh battery can easily last a day or longer and supports fast charging. On Amazon, it costs about Rs 29,999.
The Redmi comes with a large 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra processor, providing reliable day-to-day performance and efficient multitasking. It stands out with a 200MP primary camera sensor, along with an 8MP secondary camera sensor for detailed photography. It also comes with advanced camera features and a responsive 20MP front camera for taking crystal-clear selfies. With fast charging for instant power and Gorilla Glass protection for added durability, the smartphone comes with a large 6,580mAh battery that lasts the entire day. It is an excellent option for photography buffs, with prices starting from around Rs 29,999 on Amazon.
In hardware specifications, it is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and a maximum of 12GB of RAM, making it highly capable and responsive. The device features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with high contrast, rich colours, and a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. It also features a versatile camera system with dual 50MP cameras and a 32MP front camera, which is ideal for taking selfies and making video calls. Despite its heavy usage, the device’s large 6,500mAh battery can last the entire day and features 90W fast charging. It is available on Amazon for around Rs 29,874.
This device by OnePlus is also a great choice in the ₹30,000 price range for anyone seeking a well-rounded smartphone. It is equipped with a massive 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring that video playback and scrolling are smooth and colourful. The smartphone is fuelled by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming. OnePlus has provided this smartphone with a long-lasting battery of 7100mAh capacity and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, ensuring that you spend less time charging the smartphone.
The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front camera, ensuring decent camera performance for the price. The Nord CE5 smartphone comes with Android 15 and OxygenOS software and is available in the market starting from around Rs 24,999 on Amazon.