Best photo editing apps you can use to make your Diwali photos stand out

Diwali season is officially here, and this is a time to get dressed, attend parties and look our best. It also means a lot more photos being clicked at parties, as well as selfies with friends and families. And while smartphone cameras have evolved from snapping pixelated, grainy pictures to instantly-Instagrammable photos, photo editing apps remain popular because people still need to touch up their photos. Here are the top 5 best photo editing apps you can use to make your pictures look even better this Diwali season.

Polarr

The Polarr photo editing app The Polarr photo editing app

Aside from providing all of the usual features expected from a photo editing app in 2022 like controlling exposure, highlights, contrast, shadows, and colour, Polarr goes the extra mile in offering a flurry of high-quality filters to make your photos stand out. What makes them even better is the fact that these filters are always up to date with the latest trends – a very active creator community keeps the “Discover” section populated with new filters almost every time you fire up the app. In addition to that, the app lets you add various overlays to your snaps – custom skies, weathers, clouds, flares, textures, you name it. And as if the list of features isn’t already enough, you can even “retouch” your individual facial features. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

VSCO

VSCO is one of the best choices for those looking for an uncomplicated app VSCO is one of the best choices for those looking for an uncomplicated app

VSCO has a minimalistic user interface, that is easy to navigate and there aren’t too menus to confuse the user. The app offers a slew of aesthetic filters along with controls for exposure, sharpening, grain, borders, and HSL. As a bonus, you can even apply every single option you see in the photo editing section to videos too – although unlocking this function will require you to pay for the app. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Picsart

Picsart is one of the most feature-rich photo editing apps out there Picsart is one of the most feature-rich photo editing apps out there

There aren’t many photo editing apps you’ll find on the Play Store awarded with the “Editors’ Choice” label – and for good reason. Picsart has set the bar too high with the kind of features it offers. The app not only lets you edit photos but also doubles up as a photo-social-networking app for when you’re looking particularly good. A number of AI-enhanced art filters let you turn any average/low-quality click into a work of art in no time, and a slew of stickers and text options let you spice things up further. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Prisma

Prisma’s AI filters will turn any image into art Prisma’s AI filters will turn any image into art

Prisma is the pioneer of AI-enhanced art filters, with one of the largest catalogues for those we’ve ever seen. There are filters in the “Style Library” that turn your photos into sketches, filters that turn them into mosaics, and psychedelic filters that make you blink twice. So if your Diwali snap is looking too different, you know where to head to. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Mojo

Mojo is for when you need a perfect Instagram Story Mojo is for when you need a perfect Instagram Story

Last, but definitely not least, is “Stories and Reels maker” Mojo. The app takes a unique approach in that it’s built for the sole purpose of making your stories on Instagram look gorgeous for all of the 24 hours they’re up. You can turn your images into collages, add aesthetic filters, or even turn them into really appealing animations using the built-in templates. If you still feel like there’s something missing, you can even throw in some tunes as well from the large catalogue of royalty-free music. The app is available on both Android and iOS.