scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Best photo editing apps you can use to make your Diwali photos stand out

Here are the top 5 photo editing apps you can use to make your pretty Diwali photos even prettier

Tech app featureThe top 5 apps to edit your Diwali photos

Diwali season is officially here, and this is a time to get dressed, attend parties and look our best. It also means a lot more photos being clicked at parties, as well as selfies with friends and families. And while smartphone cameras have evolved from snapping pixelated, grainy pictures to instantly-Instagrammable photos, photo editing apps remain popular because people still need to touch up their photos. Here are the top 5 best photo editing apps you can use to make your pictures look even better this Diwali season.

Polarr

polarr inline The Polarr photo editing app

Aside from providing all of the usual features expected from a photo editing app in 2022 like controlling exposure, highlights, contrast, shadows, and colour, Polarr goes the extra mile in offering a flurry of high-quality filters to make your photos stand out. What makes them even better is the fact that these filters are always up to date with the latest trends – a very active creator community keeps the “Discover” section populated with new filters almost every time you fire up the app. In addition to that, the app lets you add various overlays to your snaps – custom skies, weathers, clouds, flares, textures, you name it. And as if the list of features isn’t already enough, you can even “retouch” your individual facial features. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

VSCO

vsco-inline VSCO is one of the best choices for those looking for an uncomplicated app

VSCO has a minimalistic user interface, that is easy to navigate and there aren’t too menus to confuse the user. The app offers a slew of aesthetic filters along with controls for exposure, sharpening, grain, borders, and HSL. As a bonus, you can even apply every single option you see in the photo editing section to videos too – although unlocking this function will require you to pay for the app. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Picsart

picsart Picsart is one of the most feature-rich photo editing apps out there

There aren’t many photo editing apps you’ll find on the Play Store awarded with the “Editors’ Choice” label – and for good reason. Picsart has set the bar too high with the kind of features it offers. The app not only lets you edit photos but also doubles up as a photo-social-networking app for when you’re looking particularly good. A number of AI-enhanced art filters let you turn any average/low-quality click into a work of art in no time, and a slew of stickers and text options let you spice things up further. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

Prisma

prisma-inline(1) Prisma’s AI filters will turn any image into art

Prisma is the pioneer of AI-enhanced art filters, with one of the largest catalogues for those we’ve ever seen. There are filters in the “Style Library” that turn your photos into sketches, filters that turn them into mosaics, and psychedelic filters that make you blink twice. So if your Diwali snap is looking too different, you know where to head to. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Mojo

mojo-inline Mojo is for when you need a perfect Instagram Story

Last, but definitely not least, is “Stories and Reels maker” Mojo. The app takes a unique approach in that it’s built for the sole purpose of making your stories on Instagram look gorgeous for all of the 24 hours they’re up. You can turn your images into collages, add aesthetic filters, or even turn them into really appealing animations using the built-in templates. If you still feel like there’s something missing, you can even throw in some tunes as well from the large catalogue of royalty-free music. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 06:25:27 pm
Next Story

New Congress president in place, focus back on Rajasthan: What will Kharge do?

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement