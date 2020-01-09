Best of CES 2020: Smart belt to smart yoga mat, here are some best products shown at CES

Here are some of the best products we have seen at CES 2020. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) Here are some of the best products we have seen at CES 2020. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

CES, the world’s biggest tech show, is happening in Las Vegas. Several renowned tech companies like Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Asus, Sony, among others have showcased the best of their products at the event. Besides these well-know names, several other companies have also participated in the tech show and showcased unique and quirky tech gadgets like a smart belt, a smart yoga belt, and so on.

We are reporting straight from the floor of CES 2020 happening in Las Vegas and here are some unique and best products shown at the event according to us. Take a look.

Welt is a smart belt

Welt is smart belt that prevent falls in people. It is a smart belt with an app of its own and can monitor things like waist size, activity, sitting durations and eating patterns along with gait analysis. The product is “accelerated by Samsung” and is one of the winners of the CES Innovation Awards this year.

A mask that filters air

This product looks something out of a science fiction movie, but Atmos by AO Air claims to offer “between 5X and 50X better air”. It does not have a seal, but creates a vacuum area around the nose and pushes air that has been filtered. It is a bit heavy on the head and is waiting for a better design and build quality, but this could be a breath of fresh air in places like India. Per-orders are on for $350.

Wireless charging like a Guru

Guru could be the future of wireless charging. This new technology offers a zero contact energy system that beams power down through the air using radio waves to charge devices without wires or physical contact. It can be above a conference table charging all devices on it, or on a wall powering a wireless vacuum cleaner. The possibilities are endless, though the product is yet to reach commercial stage.

On the mat, teaching Yoga

YogiFi is a smart mat that can help you get your asana’s perfect with haptic feedback, voice commands and video tutorials. It will show green only when you have got it just right. The $289 mat comes with its own app and access to a community of teachers. The product has strong roots in India with an R&D Center in Bangalore.

