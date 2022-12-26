Best New Year long term plans from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea

Even though Vodafone Idea, Jio and Airtel offer monthly and quarterly plans, recharging once every few months might be frustrating. This is especially true for frequent and regular travellers, who often find themselves in a position where they are unable to browse the internet or call their friends and family because their mobile plan expired unexpectedly.

If you find yourself in the same boat, we are here to help. Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio all offer long-term plans that come with some additional benefits. Here we list some of the best value-for-money long-term mobile plans.

Reliance Jio

Starting with the most popular telecom provider in India, Reliance Jio offers three long-term plans. The cheapest on the list is the Rs 2,023 plan which comes with 2.5GB of daily data and a validity of 252 days. You also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Those looking for a plan with a longer validity can check out the Rs 2,545 plan, which lasts for 336 days. You get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of high-speed data every day.

If you are looking for a year-long can check out the Rs 2,879 plan that comes with 365 days of validity and 2GB of data per day. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

You can also check out the Rs 2,999 plan that offers 365 days of validity and 2.5GB of data per day. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. And as part of Jio New Year offer benefits, subscribers get 23 days of extra validity and 75GB of extra high-speed internet.

All the above-mentioned plans come with additional benefits like access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and JioSecurity.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has a lot of long-term plans with a validity of up to 365 days. The cheapest plan on the list costs Rs 1,449 and comes with 180 days of validity and 1.5GB of data per day. You also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day. There is also an app exclusive offer on the plan which gives you free 50GB of extra data.

Consumers who don’t need a lot of data but are looking for a plan with longer validity and unlimited voice calls can check out the Rs 1,799 plan. It has a validity of 365 days and offers 24GB of data and 3,600 SMS.

Next on the list is the Rs 2,899 plan which comes with 365 days of validity, and offers benefits like unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 850GB data with no limit on daily data usage.

The most expensive plan from Vodafone Idea costs Rs 3,099 and comes with benefits like unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of daily data. You also get one-year access to Disney+Hotstar Mobile, 2GB backup data every month and 365 days validity.

All Vodafone Idea long-term plans except the Rs 1,799 plan offer additional benefits like weekend data rollover, access to VI Movies and TV and unlimited mobile data consumption from 12 AM to 6 AM.

Airtel

Airtel also has some pretty good long-term plans. The cheapest long-term plan from the telecom provider is priced at Rs 1,799 and comes with 24GB of mobile data and 365 days of validity. You also get 3600 SMS and unlimited voice calls.

Next up is the Rs 2,999 plan that offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB of data every day in addition to 265 days of validity. The most expensive plan from Airtel is the Rs 3,359 plan which offers 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS every day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get one year of Prime Video Mobile edition and a one-year Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription.

All the above-mentioned Airtel plans come with free access to Wynk Music, Hello Tunes and Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription.