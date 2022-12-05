Best monthly prepaid plans under Rs 300 from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL

When it comes to prepaid recharge plans in India, monthly plans are very popular and usually offer better value for money. Telcos like Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL offer flexible monthly recharge plans that include access to high-speed internet, unlimited calling, and SMS. If you are planning to recharge your SIM card this month, here are some of the best prepaid plans to consider that cost less than Rs 300. These plans usually offer 28 days of validity and offer a good amount of 4G data with a daily cap for a month along with unlimited voice and video calls.

Airtel Rs 299 monthly recharge plan

If you recharge your Airtel prepaid number for Rs 299, you can get up to 1.5GB of 4G data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across the country. On top of that, this plan also offers up to 100 free SMS per day for the entire duration of this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 299 monthly recharge plan

Just like Airtel, Jio also offers a monthly recharge plan for Rs 299 with up to 2GB of 4G data for 28 days, which is 512MB more than what Airtel offers. Just like Airtel’s plan, Jio also offers free unlimited calling to any network across the country for the entire period along with 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs 299 monthly recharge plan

Vi also has a monthly recharge plan of Rs 299 for its prepaid customers, and the perks associated with this recharge plan are identical to that of Airtel’s offering. This recharge plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day for 28 days from the day of recharge along with free unlimited local and STD calls to any network and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL Rs 269 monthly recharge plan

If you are looking at the most value-for-money recharge plan under Rs 300, then you will be surprised to know that BSNL is offering a plan for just Rs 269 that is better than Jio, Airtel, and Vi’s Rs 299 plan.

BSNL prepaid customers can recharge their number for Rs 269 and can get 2GB of high-speed 4G/3G network per day plus free unlimited network at 80Kbps for 30 days. This plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary EROS Now Entertainment service subscription, making it the best-prepaid plan under Rs 300 in India.