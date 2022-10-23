Best iPad in 2022: Which model should you actually buy?

It’s only been a few days since Apple announced the refreshed models for its iPads. But with so many models to choose from now — Apple has covered every requirement there is — picking the one you need for your work/entertainment can be a daunting task. Seeing that, we’ve decided to pick out the best from the bunch so you don’t have to rack your brains too much about it.

Apple iPad (2021):

The iPad 2021 is the most affordable ticket to the world of iPads The iPad 2021 is the most affordable ticket to the world of iPads

There are a lot of iPad models out there but if you want a “one-size-fits-all” type of option, then the standard 9th-generation iPad is the one to go for. It may not look like the most modern tablet with its thick-bezeled design and a physical home button, but at the price of Rs 28,499, it’s really hard to complain. For that amount of money, you’ll be entering the world of iPads without blowing a hole in your wallet, while also not compromising on much. There’s that gorgeous 10.2-inch display and the still-very-capable Apple A13 chip inside.

We are recommending the 2021 model over this year’s one because the upgrades on the 2022 model, aside from the design, aren’t exactly worth shelling out all those extra bucks for. FYI, the iPad 2022 will retail for Rs 44,900 which is hard to justify for primarily a design upgrade.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022):

The iPad Air is now more expensive than the 10th gen iPad. (Express Photo) The iPad Air is now more expensive than the 10th gen iPad. (Express Photo)

While the A14 Bionic that powers the Apple iPad (2022) is a great mobile chip — one of the most powerful in the industry, even — it still gets beaten by the M1, which Apple uses on its MacBooks. The M1 is also the same chip that powered last year’s iPad Pros, meaning you’d be getting the same performance as Apple’s flagship tablets at a far lower price. There’s no doubt that the chip is a powerhouse, especially in terms of graphics, so if you don’t mind the Rs 59,900 price tag for the entry-level model, then the iPad Air 5 is a no-brainer.

Apple iPad Pro 11 and 12inch (2022):

The iPad Pros offer the closest laptop experience The iPad Pros offer the closest laptop experience

The iPad Pros have lately been all about productivity, with features that will make you question if keeping a laptop is even worth it. The latest models come with the M2 chip, which is the same processor that powers the latest MacBook Air, meaning you’ll be getting laptop-level performance in a far more manageable form factor. At Rs 81,900 for the 11-inch model, the pricing is steep, but you’ll also be getting your hands on one of the best offerings the world of tablets has to offer so there’s that.

The iPad Pro gets even better when paired with accessories Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard, both of which immediately convert the tablet into a proper workstation, although you’ll have to shell out around Rs 30,000 for those.

Apple iPad mini (2021):

It’s over a year old now, but if you want an ideal travel buddy to keep you entertained with video games and movies, then the iPad mini 2021 will make a perfect match. Obviously, the highlight feature is its size — its 8.3-inch display makes it significantly smaller than the other two. But with the Apple A15 under the hood, it doesn’t lack in performance at all compared to its larger siblings and packs quite the punch.