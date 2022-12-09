Best international roaming plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi to keep in mind for your travels

With the Covid-19 pandemic being seen as over by many, people are returning to travelling on a more regular basis. And if you are planning to go abroad for New Year’s, keep in mind that international roaming packs have been upgraded by telecoms. While some like Vodafone-Idea (Vi) and Jio have announced new travel packs for those going to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022, Airtel has given all of its international roaming packs an overhaul. We have compiled some of the best international roaming plans from all three, which you can keep in mind before your winter travel.

Airtel World Pass

Under the Airtel World Pass scheme, Bharti Airtel is offering nine new international roaming plans, both for prepaid and postpaid users and the good thing is that these plans are valid in 184 countries. One can get an international data pack from Airtel for just Rs 649 and the top-tier plan costs Rs 14,999.

Airtel World Pass (prepaid) Price Validity Data (GB) Calling (minutes) SMS 649 1 day 0.5GB 100 10 755 5 days 1GB 0 0 756 5 days 0 100 0 899 10 days 1GB 100 10 2997 365 days 2GB 100 20 2998 30 days 5GB 200 20

Airtel World Pass prepaid international roaming plans and benefits

If you are a prepaid user, Airtel has four plans for you. The base plan costs Rs 649 and offers 500MB of high-speed internet, 10 SMS, and 100 minutes of calling. Similarly, the Rs 899 Airtel world pass prepaid plan offers 1GB of high-speed internet, 20 SMS, and 100 minutes of calling with 10 days of validity.

Airtel’s Rs 2,998 world pass prepaid plan offers 30 days of validity with 5GB of high-speed data, 20 SMS, and 200 minutes of calling. Airtel also has an international plan which costs Rs 2,997 and offers 2GB data, 100 minutes of calling, and 20 SMS, and comes with a validity of 365 days, which is an entire year.

Airtel’s first three world pass prepaid plans are for those who might take a short trip to an international destination. The last plan is for those who might be visiting a foreign country for studies or work-related tasks and want an active Indian phone number for banking-related tasks.

Airtel World Pass (postpaid) Price Validity Data (GB) Calling (minutes) SMS 649 1 day 0.5GB 100 20 2999 10 days 5GB 200 20 3999 30 days 12GB 100 20 5999 90 days 2GB 900 10 14,999 365 15GB 3000 100

Airtel World Pass postpaid international roaming plans and benefits

Airtel’s base postpaid international roaming plan starts at Rs 649 and offers 500MB of data, 100 minutes of calling and 20 SMS per day. Similarly, the Rs 2,999 Airtel world pass postpaid plan comes with 10 days of validity, 5GB data, 20 SMS, and 100 minutes/day of calling.

Airtel’s next postpaid plan for international roaming costs Rs 3,999 and offers 30 days of validity with 12GB data, 20 SMS, and 100 minutes of calling every day. Airtel also offers a more expensive plan at Rs 5,999, which offers 90 days of validity with 2GB of high-speed data (unlimited slow data afterwords), 900 minutes of calling, and 100 SMS.

Lastly, Airtel’s most expensive international plan costs Rs 14,999 that offers 15GB of data with 365 days of validity and 100 SMS. This plan is best suited for those who might be abroad for a longer period of time.

Jio international plans

Jio doesn’t have as many options as Airtel when it comes to international roaming plans. Jio is offering a Rs 1,101 plan with 28 days of validity and this plan offers a usable recharge amount of Rs 998.03 with 5 SMS. It does not offer any data or voice calls quote, and depending on the duration, the money will be reduced from the stored recharge value.

The price of incoming and outgoing international calls on Jio varies from country to country. For the US to India Jio costs Rs 2 per minute. Similarly from the US/UK to the rest of the world, Jio charges Rs 100 per minute.

Jio international plans Price Validity Data (GB) Calling (minutes) SMS 575 1 day 0.25GB 100 100 2875 7 days Unlimited 100 100 5751 30 days Unlimited 1500 1500

There are three additional international data plans from Jio that are only applicable in 22 countries. In this case, the base plan costs Rs 575 and comes with one-day validity with 250MB data, 100 minutes of calling, and 100 SMS. Then there is a Rs 2875 Jio international roaming plan that offers unlimited data with 100 minutes/day and calling and 100 SMS for 7 days.

The most expensive international roaming plan from Jio costs Rs 5751 and offers 30 days of validity with unlimited data 1500 minutes of voice calling and 1500 SMS. This plan is only applicable in Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Jio Football world cup packs Price Validity Data (GB) Calling (minutes) SMS 1599 15 days 1GB 150 100 3999 30 days 3GB 250 100 6799 30 days 5GB 500 100

Jio Football world cup packs

Jio has also curated special plans for those who are travelling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE as a part of the ongoing FIFA world cup 2022. The base Football world cup pack from Jio costs Rs 1,599 and offers 15 days of validity with 1GB of data, 150 minutes of calling, and 100SMS. Similarly, the second-tier world cup pack from Jio is priced at Rs 3999 and offers 30 days of validity with 3GB of data, 250 minutes of calling, and 100 SMS. Lastly, the most expensive Jio world cup pack costs Rs 6799 and offers 5GB of data with 500 minutes of calling, and 100 SMS for 30 days.

For additional data, Jio is charging Rs 1122 for 1GB which is valid for 5 days. Similarly, one can also recharge for Rs 5122 which offers 21 days of validity with 5GB of high-speed data.

Vi international roaming plans

Price Validity Data (GB) Calling (minutes) 295 28 0 40 695 1 1GB 150 995 7 0.1/0.5GB 100/150 1495 14 0.25/1GB 150/300 2695 4 1.2/4GB 120/200 3495 7 2/7GB 120/200 4695 10 3/10GB 120/300 6995 28 5/15GB 120/500

Vi has a total of eight international roaming plans. The base plan costs Rs 295 and offers 28 days of validity with 40 minutes of voice calls with no data plan. The next international roaming plan from Vi costs Rs 695 and comes with 1-day validity with 150 minutes of calling and 1GB of data. Similarly, Vi’s Rs 995 international roaming plan comes with 7 days of validity with 100/150 minutes of calling and 100/500MB of data (depending on the country). The next international roaming plan from Vi costs Rs 1495 that offers 14 days of validity with 150/300 minutes of calling and 250MB or 1GB of high-speed internet.

Vi’s next international roaming plan costs Rs 2695 and offers 120/200 minutes of calling and 1.2/4GB of high-speed data for four days. There’s another international roaming plan which costs Rs 3495 and offers 120/200 minutes of calling with 2/7GB of high-speed internet for seven days.

The second most expensive plan from Vi costs Rs 4695 that offers 120/300 minutes of calling with 3/10GB of data for 10 days. Finally, the most expensive international roaming plan from Vi costs Rs 6,995 and offers 120/500 minutes of calling with 5/15 GB of data for 28 days.