A gaming PC build for around Rs 75,000 in India? Here are your best options

While one might argue that a powerful gaming console– priced less than Rs 60,000– can outperform most personal computer (PC) builds that cost over Rs 1,00,000, the truth is that PC serves many more functions. It can be used for more than just gaming and offers more versatility. For many users, the PC remains a superior device in terms of performance, and in the long run, these are more cost-effective as well. If you are planning to build a new PC, then, this is probably the right time of the year to do it.

We have the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD. Similarly, NVIDIA and AMD have also refreshed their graphics processing units (GPUs). Here is a gaming PC build guide that can handle AAA titles at 1080p and 1440p resolution for less than Rs 75,000 in India.

PC build components

Intel Core i5-12400F — Rs 16,990

MSI PRO B660M-G DDR4 Motherboard — Rs 10,895

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB — Rs 26,999

XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz — Rs 5,375

Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD — Rs 6,000

MSI MAG A650BN Gaming Power Supply Unit — Rs 5,145

DEEPCOOL CC560 Mid-Tower Computer Case — Rs 4,279

Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo — Rs 1,599

The total bill as per Amazon product listing: Rs 77,282. However, you can also get a better deal by getting these components from a local dealer. Always check and compare the prices of these components on various platforms and buy them from a trusted source.

Why did we choose these components?

Why Intel Core i5-12400F?

So why did we chose a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, that too without an integrated graphics card, one may ask? While the 13th Gen Intel Core series of CPUs along with the AMD Zen4 series is already out in the market, they are still on the expensive side. Choosing those CPUs will drastically increase the overall price of our PC build. As we are going with a dedicated GPU, it makes no sense to spend extra on a CPU with an integrated graphics card.

The primary reason to choose the Intel Core i5-12400F is the fact that it is a decent mid-tier CPU with six high-performance or P cores with up to 4.4GHz clock speed. On top of that, Intel also includes a cooler with the CPU for free. For less than Rs 17,000, the Intel Core i5-12400F is definitely one of the best gaming CPUs that one can buy in India. Similarly, it also supports DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, allowing users to upgrade the RAM and motherboard in the future to further improve performance.

As per the cons, it does not have a hybrid CPU architecture like the more expensive Intel Core i5-12600K, which is over Rs 10,000 more expensive than the Intel Core i5-12400F.

Why MSI PRO B660M-G DDR4 motherboard?

MSI PRO B660M-G DDR4 is a good entry-level motherboard that comes with Windows 11 and TPM 2.0 support. It also supports the CPU that we have opted for and offers a PCIe Gen 4 slot for the graphics card. There are two NVMe SSD slots, and the motherboard also has a built-in HDMI and DisplayPort output.

While it does support up to 2.5G LAN networking, it does miss out on Wi-Fi support, which is one of the drawbacks of this motherboard. Again, at the asking price, one has to make a compromise on something or the other, especially while building a budget gaming PC.

Why ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 GPU?

For less than Rs.30,000, this is probably one of the best GPUs in the market. An RDNA2-based Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs like the Radeon RX 6600 cannot match the real-time ray-tracing performance of the RTX 3050 with 8GB GDDR6 video memory. Additional components like the Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD, MSI MAG A650BN Gaming Power Supply Unit, and the XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MHz have been selected to match the performance of the CPU and the motherboard.

The SI MAG A650BN power supply is rated for 650W of power with 80 Plus Bronze certification, ensuring it is both powerful, efficient, and safe to use. Again, one can get an even more powerful Power Source Unit (PSU) for a cheaper price. However, do note that it is important to get a power supply from a reliable brand, as it needs to power and protect all the components of the PC.

We have chosen the DEEPCOOL CC560 Mid-Tower Computer Case, which has plenty of space to house all the aforementioned components and it also has a transparent side panel, which can showcase your PC components to the world.

Lastly, our build also has a mouse and keyboard combo from Zebronics, and we chose this pair because of the excellent rating that it has received on Amazon. Do note that, this build is mainly focused on the motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Users can pick and choose other components from their favourite brands. However, the components that we have suggested definitely offer a good value for money.