Kindle, Kobo, and Xteink: 6 e-readers you can explore right now

E-readers may still be a niche category in India, but they continue to attract readers who want a more focused alternative to smartphones and tablets. Whether it is for long reading sessions, travel, or simply reducing screen fatigue, there are now options available across different price points and reading needs.

Some focus on a distraction-free reading experience, while others bring features such as waterproof build, colour displays, note-taking support, and access to audiobooks.

Here is a look at six e-readers that avid readers may want to keep an eye on, including models that are yet to be officially launched in India.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (12th Generation)

Kindle Paperwhite (12th Generation) remains one of the most familiar e-reader options for Indian readers. (Image: Kindle website) Kindle Paperwhite (12th Generation) remains one of the most familiar e-reader options for Indian readers. (Image: Kindle website)

Among Indian readers, Kindle remains one of the most well-known and commonly used e-book readers. Building on that familiarity, Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite (12th Generation) features a 7-inch paperwhite display that the company says delivers page turns 25 per cent faster than the previous model. In addition, the device has a slimmer and lighter design.

The e-reader continues to focus on a distraction-free reading experience, as it does not include social media apps or other typical tablet-style features. It comes with a large glare-free display and adjustable white-to-amber lighting, which the company claims allows readers to read comfortably in bright sunlight as well as in darker settings. Further, the device is waterproof, which adds convenience for readers by the pool or at the beach. Amazon also says a single charge can last up to 12 weeks, depending on usage and also includes free cloud storage for Amazon-purchased content. It is priced at Rs 21,999.

Kobo Clara BW (black and white)

Kobo Clara BW features a 6-inch glare-free E Ink Carta 1300 HD touchscreen designed for reading under bright sunlight. The display also supports faster page turns. In addition, the device includes an optional dark mode, making it suitable for night-time reading.

At the same time, the e-reader comes with ComfortLight PRO, allowing users to adjust brightness and blue light levels for a comfortable viewing experience. The device offers 16GB of storage, which Kobo says is enough for up to 12,000 eBooks or 75 audiobooks, along with weeks of battery life on a single charge. The device is rated IPX8 for waterproofing, meaning it can remain submerged in up to two metres of water for as long as 60 minutes. It is currently priced at Rs 16,999 on Amazon.

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Cason E7 E-Reader Tablet

For readers looking for a more affordable option, the Cason E7 E-Reader Tablet is currently listed at Rs 8,499. It features a 5.8-inch black E-Ink display, designed to deliver a paper-like reading experience, while the glare-free screen is intended to remain readable in bright sunlight and reduce eye strain during longer reading sessions.

The device comes with 32GB of internal storage and also supports memory card expansion of up to 128 GB. In addition, it includes physical page-turn buttons, screen rotation and options for adjusting font size, making it a flexible device for users. Cason also claims long battery life with fast charging. While the specifications appear decent for the price, the brand remains relatively unknown in India’s e-reader segment.

DuRoBo Krono

DuRoBo Krono combines an e-ink display with Android-based flexibility, aiming to serve as both a reading device and a compact everyday companion. (Image: DuRoBo website) DuRoBo Krono combines an e-ink display with Android-based flexibility, aiming to serve as both a reading device and a compact everyday companion. (Image: DuRoBo website)

Running on Android OS, DuRoBo Krono features a 6.13-inch E Ink display. The device also supports app downloads through the built-in Google Play Store, giving users access to third-party reading and media apps.

A distinctive addition is its side smart dial, which can be pressed or rotated to refresh the screen, browse content or start recording. It also supports voice and text note-taking and is powered by an Octa-core processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device is designed to fit easily into hand or pocket, making it suitable for travel. It is currently priced at $279.99 and is not officially available in India.

Kobo Libra Colour

For readers looking to move beyond black-and-white e-readers, Kobo Libra Colour brings a visual reading experience with its 7-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display. This allows comics, book covers, graphic novels and illustrations to appear in colour, while the glare-free screen remains readable in bright sunlight. The device is designed to keep the experience distraction-free, with no social media apps or notifications.

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At the same time, it supports the Kobo Stylus 2 (sold separately), allowing users to highlight and take notes in colour. It also includes page-turn buttons, screen rotation and is also waterproof. Further, Kobo claims the device offers 32GB of storage, enough for up to 24,000 e-books or around 150 audiobooks, while the battery can last for weeks. It is priced at Rs 21,998.

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Xteink X3

This is perhaps the smallest and eye-catching e-reader out there. Xteink X3 features a 3.7-inch e-ink display and is compact enough to magnetically attach to the back of a phone. The device offers 16GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB, while the company says the battery can last for up to two weeks on a single charge.

There is no touchscreen, and navigation is handled through physical buttons. It does not include a built-in content store, which means books need to be added manually. The device is currently priced at $79 and is available through international shipping from the official Xteink website.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)