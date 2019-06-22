Best DTH plans you can get from Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and DishTV

We recently saw the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) implement a new tariff regime implementing a number of changes in the DTH and broadcasting industry. Under this new tariff regime, consumers were asked to take select individual channels and pay only for the channels they were consuming.

Many consumers selected the channels they wanted to consume and left the rest out. However, for many consumers, this was a hassle and they would rather select a curated plan that suited their needs. To service such consumers, all major DTH service providers have prepared channel packs that you can simply select. Here’s a comparison of the best all in one packs that Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and DishTV provide to their customers.

Tata Sky Premium Sports English HD pack

The Tata Sky Premium Sports English HD pack has a base price of Rs 500 for 30 days. It comes with a total of 123 channels out of which 54 are HD channels and 43 are popular channels. The popular channels include six kids channels, five English news channels and five Hindi entertainment channels.

Airtel Digital TV My Sports HD pack

Airtel Digital TV’s My Sports HD pack is one of the best DTH plans available in the market. It is priced at Rs 493 per month. Under this, consumers get a total of 359 channels, which includes 46 HD channels, 76 popular channels and rest SD channels. Popular channels include 12 Hindi News channels, 10 Hindi entertainment channels and nine Hindi channels.

DishTV New Titanium pack

The New Titanium pack from DishTV is a good pack that offers you 288 channels at Rs 475. Under this pack, you will get 72 popular channels, which will include 12 Hindi news channels, 10 Hindi entertainment channels and nine Hindi movie channels. This pack includes channels like Aaj Tak, Star Gold, Colors, Sony SAB and more.