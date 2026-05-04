Best mobile data recharge plans under Rs 100 from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL 

Sometimes a full-fledged recharge is not really necessary. Instead, there are moments when users simply need a small top-up to get through a day of streaming, a few extra video calls, or some additional browsing. That is where low-cost data packs come in. While they may not offer long validity, they can still be practical, especially when a regular plan is running low.
With that in mind, here is a look at five data packs under Rs 100 that can help users stay connected without spending too much.
A low-cost entry pack meant for users buying a new 4G feature phone, it includes unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day and 15 SMS with four days validity. Since the validity is short, it works better as a starter recharge plan rather than a regular plan.
Airtel’s short-duration pack generally offers unlimited data for one day, subject to fair usage limits. It is for users who need extra data without opting for a larger recharge. As a result, it can be useful for downloads or app updates.
This add-on pack offers 1GB of data with one day’s validity, making it suitable for quick top-ups. This pack can come in handy when a daily data limit runs out earlier than expected. Because of its low price, it suits light browsing, messaging and occasional video streaming.
This pack includes unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day, and seven days of validity. It offers a more balanced mix of calling and data compared to many lower-priced packs. It may appeal to users who want a short weekly recharge instead of a one-day add-on.
Vi’s Rs 69 pack comes with 6GB of total data and seven days of validity. This pack allows users to spread data usage across the week as needed. This is a good weekly plan for YouTube, social media, or light streaming.
In the end, these low-cost data packs can be useful when a regular recharge feels unnecessary. Whether someone needs extra data for a day, a few days or just a short backup plan, there are enough options under Rs 100 to choose from. The better pick, however, depends on how much data a user needs and how long they want it to last.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)