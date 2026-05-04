Best mobile data recharge plans under Rs 100 from Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL 

Sometimes a full-fledged recharge is not really necessary. Instead, there are moments when users simply need a small top-up to get through a day of streaming, a few extra video calls, or some additional browsing. That is where low-cost data packs come in. While they may not offer long validity, they can still be practical, especially when a regular plan is running low.

With that in mind, here is a look at five data packs under Rs 100 that can help users stay connected without spending too much.

Rs 21 Jio – New 4G Feature Phone Pack

A low-cost entry pack meant for users buying a new 4G feature phone, it includes unlimited voice calls, 0.5GB data per day and 15 SMS with four days validity. Since the validity is short, it works better as a starter recharge plan rather than a regular plan.