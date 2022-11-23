Best Black Friday deals in the US and how to ship them to India

A few years back, Black Friday sales were mostly limited to the US. However, it’s no more the case in 2022. Users from India can now buy products during the Black Friday sale and get them delivered to their doorsteps in India. While brands like Croma also offer deals and discounts in India as a part of the Black Friday sale, they are definitely not as impressive as those deals that you get in the US. So, here are some of the best Black Friday deals that you cannot miss.

How to get US Black Friday deals in India?

There are multiple ways of getting these Black Friday deals from the US in India. Some of these products are available on the Amazon US website, which allows users in India to directly place an order from India and get these products delivered to their doorsteps. While this is the easiest way to get US Black Friday deals in India, it does involve some risks. Some of these deals will be available on US-exclusive websites. In this case, one has to order a product from a friend or a family member located in the US and then request them to ship that product to India via a courier service.

There is one more way to get a US product in India and it’s called package forwarding. So, how does package forwarding works? There are several service providers like myus.com, tenso, forward parcel, and more. Once you sign up on these platforms, you can buy a product from a US website, which will be received by these platform warehouses and then shipped to India.

Some of these platforms also offer the flexibility of selecting a courier service of your choice. Again, before choosing a package forwarding service, make sure to do enough research so that you won’t have to worry about the same post the purchase.

Top Black Friday deals to consider

Apple MacBook Air M1

The Apple MacBook Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor is now available for $799.99, making it a great deal for those, who want a thin-and-light modern laptop that can handle normal day-to-day tasks without any issues. When converted to the Indian rupee, the price of the MacBook Air comes down to around Rs 65,000, while the same model is available in India for around Rs 90,000. But remember if you are importing this, then you will end up paying more.

Xbox Series S|X

Both variants of the current generation Xbox have received a massive price cut in the US. While the more powerful Xbox Series X with a blue-ray player will be available for $399, the more affordable Xbox Series S will retail for $249, making it the most affordable current generation console, capable of handling modern AAA titles at 1440p resolution. Just like the MacBook Air, the Xbox Series S and the Series X also cost a lot less in the US during the Black Friday season. Not just that, given the limited availability of the Xbox Series X, getting one from the US will ensure that you will have Microsoft’s most powerful console for the least amount of money.

Meta Quest 2

If you are planning to get into the VR/metaverse bandwagon, then you can also check out the meta Quest 2, which has received a $50 price cut. Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle will be available for $349.99 for the base model with 128GB of storage while the 256GB variant of the same is currently on sale for $429.99.

Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a, powered by the first-generation Tensor processor, is available for $300 with a whopping $150 discount when compared to the launch price. Newer models like the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will also be available at a discount during the Black Friday sale.