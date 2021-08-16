Best All-in-One desktops under Rs 50,000 in 2021: Lenovo to HP

All-in-One desktops are great for when you want to save up on space and you don’t need a separate CPU cabinet taking up some more precious real estate on your office or home desk. Also, if you aren’t looking for something too powerful, you can get a number of good AiO desktops in under Rs 50,000. Unlike laptops, these usually offer bigger screens along with a more desktop-like usage experience.

Here are the top options to consider under Rs 50,000. Note that some of the below options are also available in multiple variants with different processors or RAM/storage configurations.

ASUS Vivo AiO V222 (Rs 26,980)

The Asus Vivo AiO V222 is one of the most affordable AiO options available out there. The desktop is available with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and is powered by an Intel Celeron J4005 and integrated graphics. There is a 21.5-inch FHD display with a 720p camera and built-in speakers. You also have Windows 10 baked into the system. A wired mouse and keyboard completes the setup, which doesn’t look half bad for its price.

HP AiO Ryzen 3 3250U (Rs 38,990)

The HP AlO Ryzen 3 3250U is another good budget option you can consider. The setup includes a 21.5-inch FHD display with Alexa support. It is powered by the Ryzen 3 3250 processor and comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. Windows 10 and Microsoft Office 2019 are included in the package along with a wired mouse and keyboard.

Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 (Rs 46,950)

The Lenovo IdeaCentre A340 packs in a 21.5-inch FHD screen and comes with 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. There is a slim rewritable DVD drive thrown in and a privacy shutter 720p camera. You also get a wireless mouse and keyboard along with two 3W speakers.

HP All-in-One 24 Ryzen 3 (Rs 47,990)

The HP AiO 24 comes with a larger 23.8-inch FHD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3-3250U. There is 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage and 1TB HDD storage. There is a pop up web camera and included Windows 10 and Microsoft office 2019 subscriptions. The laptop is also available in Intel variants with the 11th Gen Core i3 processors.