Beat the heat: 6 gadgets to keep you cool this summer

Heat is intensifying across Indian cities with each passing day. While sales of air conditioners are skyrocketing, people are also opting for simple gadgets that can keep them cool.

Whether it is enduring long commutes, working through power cuts, gaming without phones overheating or simply trying to sleep comfortably at night, many are now looking at cooling gadgets as everyday summer essentials.

At the same time, brands are introducing products that combine portability with convenience, including wearable fans, cooling blankets and smart hydration devices. Additionally, lightweight designs, app connectivity and travel-friendly builds are making these gadgets more appealing, especially for younger users looking for quick and practical ways to stay comfortable during the ongoing summer season.

Here are six gadgets that are gradually becoming part of everyday routines during extreme weather conditions.

Handheld Fan

(Image: File Photo) (Image: File Photo)

Handheld fans are portable devices designed for personal use during travel, commuting, outdoor events or office hours. Many of these devices now combine rechargeable batteries with adjustable airflow controls, making them suitable for users looking for compact cooling solutions during the summer season.

The NUUK BFF Personal Hand Fan is powered by a 3600mAh rechargeable battery that offers up to 10 hours of runtime. The device, priced at Rs 2,999, can operate while charging and includes IceTouch cooling technology, which uses semiconductor-based cooling to lower the surface temperature. Users can adjust airflow through a 100-speed dial control, allowing flexibility for different environments such as offices, study sessions, makeup routines or outdoor activities.

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Portable Neck Fan

Portable neck fans are wearable cooling devices designed to provide hands-free airflow while commuting, walking or working outdoors. Most models feature rechargeable batteries and multiple speed settings, making them suitable for extended use during hot weather.

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Bistfy Portable Neck Fan is a lightweight wearable design that rests comfortably around the neck, allowing hands-free usage during travel, workouts, or outdoor activities. The device features bladeless air outlets aimed at safer usage for children and users with long hair, along with 360-degree surround airflow vents. It also comes with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery, three adjustable wind speeds and is currently priced at Rs 799 on Amazon.

Cooling Lightweight Blanket

Cooling blankets are designed to improve comfort during warmer months by using breathable and temperature-regulating fabrics. Unlike heavier bedding materials, these blankets are typically lightweight and moisture-resistant, making them suitable for hot sleepers and air-conditioned rooms during summer.

The Story@Home Artic-Cool Blanket is a reversible blanket that is designed to absorb body heat and help reduce the temperature, while also promoting airflow for improved comfort during sleep. Additionally, the product combines cooling nylon fabric on one side with a soft breathable layer on the other, allowing it to function as both a lightweight summer blanket and an AC comforter. The blanket is also machine washable and is priced at Rs 1421 on Amazon.

Smart Water Bottle

(Image: Aquaminder) (Image: Aquaminder)

Smart water bottles are designed to help users maintain hydration levels through reminders, app connectivity or a built-in tracking system. Some models also include temperature displays and insulated designs to keep beverages cool for longer durations.

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The Aquaminder Smart Water Bottle, priced at Rs 1799, is a 600ml bottle that features RGB LED glow reminders that notify users when it is time to drink water, while also allowing reminder schedules to be customised through a companion mobile application available on both Android and iOS devices. Additionally, the bottle includes double-walled vacuum insulation, which the company claims keeps the beverages cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. The gadget offers up to 15 days of battery life and includes a quiet mode intended for office or low-noise environments.

Mini Air Cooler

Mini air coolers are portable cooling devices designed for small indoor spaces such as desks, bedrooms, offices or dorm rooms. Most units function using water evaporation technology and are powered through USB or rechargeable batteries, making them suitable for compact indoor setups.

The Portable Air Cooler Fan with Water Tank and USB Power, priced at Rs 499, features three adjustable fan speeds, allowing users to switch between gentle airflow and stronger cooling modes. It comes with a transparent water tank designed for easy refilling, while users can add ice cubes for enhanced cooling performance. Its low-noise operation and built-in LED lighting are also aimed at improving convenience for nighttime or workspace usage.

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Wireless Mobile Cooler

(Image: SpinBot) (Image: SpinBot)

Wireless mobile coolers are compact accessories that attach to smartphones to reduce device temperature during gaming, video recording or prolonged usage. These cooling accessories typically use high-speed fans and thermal control systems to help maintain device performance, particularly during heavy workloads or warmer weather conditions.

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The SpinBot IceDot Core X2 mobile cooler, priced at Rs 1745, features a detachable 5000mAh battery that offers up to two hours of portable cooling, allowing users to operate the device without remaining connected to a power source. Additionally, it includes a 15W cooling system to manage heat during gaming or continuous streaming sessions and offers magnetic attachment support along with a clip and metal plate for broader smartphone compatibility.

Portable Mini USB Fan

Portable mini USB fans are compact cooling accessories designed for personal use during travel, work, or outdoor activities. These devices are typically lightweight and powered through USB connectivity, allowing users to operate them using laptops, power banks, or compatible mobile devices during hot weather conditions.

The BLAXSTOC B-23 Mini Portable USB Dragon Fan, priced at Rs 149, features a flexible and lightweight design intended for easy carrying and everyday use. The fan can connect to laptops, PCs, power banks, USB adapters and smartphones with OTG support, offering compatibility across multiple devices. Furthermore, the product is designed for low power consumption to support extended usage during travel or office work and includes two soft rotating blades which are designed to provide airflow while maintaining a softer and more flexible structure.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)