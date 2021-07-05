Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 1 crore downloads on Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for Android users on the Google Play Store (Image Source: Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The game officially launched just days ago on July 2, and was available as an open-to-all early access version since June 17.

The stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) by Krafton is now free to download on the Google Play Store. The game is currently only available for Android users, although an iOS version is in the works and should be out soon.

📣Fasten your seatbelts and get your squads ready, we welcome one and all to the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA! Download now 👉 https://t.co/jpGzdEhuV5#battlegroundsmobileindia #bgmiindia #FridayThoughts #battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/NeU9R4nvvP — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) July 2, 2021

To celebrate the 10 million downloads milestone, Krafton has released an in-game outfit called the ‘Constable Set’ which will be permanently added to players’ inventories.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is PUBG Mobile’s Indian flavour

Battlegrounds Mobile India has some subtle differences when compared to PUBG. You will no longer get red marks on landing hits and getting damaged yourself. You will have to choose between green and yellow colours for the same. Additionally, the game also ensures that first-timers have in-game clothing options right from the beginning.

Battlegrounds Mobile India seems to tone down the violence when compared to PUBG. The gameplay now indicates ‘Finishes’ instead of ‘Kills’ whenever you take down an enemy. You get similar messages for teammates ‘finishing’ other players.

It is important to note that the game yet to be made available on the App Store for iOS users. However it is all but confirmed that the game will be making its way at some point. We will have to wait a while longer to know more about the same.