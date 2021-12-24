Battlegrounds Mobile India announces permanent device ban to combat in-game hacking

Combating in-game hackers, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) parent Krafton announced that it will ban devices used by players to cheat in the popular battle royale game.

The device ban is applicable starting December 24. “To provide fair gameplay and eliminate the use of illegal programs, we would like to announce an additional punishment for cheaters. Up until now sanctions were given only to the accounts, but now the mobile devices will be banned as well, making fair gameplay far more effective,” the company wrote in a post.

Previously, the game developers banned any accounts found to be hacking in-game features but these players could easily create another account and hack into the game.

“If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI,” the developer explained.

Hackers use miscellaneous types of cheating tools such as Aimbot, speed hacks and X Ray vision to manipulate different matches and gain advantage over the players who are playing the game in a fair manner.

On platforms like Twitter, one can often find a large number of users complaining about hackers in-game who make use of unfair means to win easily. Many of these tweets also have accompanying recordings as evidence of hacking players.

BGMI and PUBG New State have now banned a number of accounts across the two games and are implementing a series of rules to keep the game as clean and free of cheaters as possible. Earlier, in November, BGMI developer said that it removed 25 lakh accounts from the game for cheating as part of its crackdown against unfair players. Krafton permanently banned 25,19,692 accounts and temporarily banned another 7,06,319 accounts.

Few weeks ago, Krafton confirmed that starting next month, BGMI will no longer support data transfers from PUBG Mobile. The company has announced that the change will come into effect after December 31, whereby users won’t be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.