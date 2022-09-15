Battery percentage in iOS 16: How to enable the feature

A few years ago with the release of the iPhone X, Apple removed one of the most useful features from iOS – the ability to see the battery percentage in the status bar. Those who wanted to check the remaining battery percentage had to open the Control Center to do so. But last month, iOS 16 beta 5 brought back the much-requested toggle.

Thankfully, the battery percentage option made its way to the stable version of iOS 16, but some have been wondering how they can enable the feature while others are perplexed as to why their device has no such option.

Here, we will take a look at how to enable the feature and which devices can show the battery percentage in the status bar itself.

How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16

Enabling the status bar battery percentage indicator is pretty easy. Just open the ‘Settings’ app, head over to the ‘Battery’ section and you will see the ‘Battery percentage toggle’. Simply turn it on and you will be able to check the remaining battery from the status bar itself.

If you own an iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone SE 3rd generation or an iPad, the battery percentage is always visible. Unfortunately, the feature is unavailable on iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini right now. But according to a recent report by MacRumors, iOS 16.1 might bring the battery percentage toggle to these unsupported devices.

Until then, you can view the battery percentage on these devices either by opening the Control Center or by adding the Battery widget to the home screen or today view.