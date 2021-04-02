Facing battery drain on iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max? Apple will try and fix that with iOS 14.5

Apple will try and fix battery drain and reduced performance issues, which have been reported by some iPhone 11 series users. Apple’s iOS 14.5 update will bring a new recalibration of battery health reporting system on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, as first reported by MacRumors. An Apple support page has also gone up discussing the issue further.

Currently, on iPhones users can check the health state of their battery, which shows the battery’s maximum capacity and peak performance capability. As lithium-ion batteries degrade over time, their performance also falls, and eventually it starts impacting how the iPhone’s performance as well.

The support page notes that with iOS 14.5 it will try and fix some inaccurate estimates of battery health, which were being seen by iPhone 11 series users. The bug also caused “unexpected battery drain behaviour or, in a small number of instances, reduced peak performance capability,” according to the page.

The document also notes that the recalibration process with the new software might take a few weeks as the system tries to figure out the actual state of battery health, which includes maximum capacity and peak performance capability. The company says when the battery health reporting system is recalibrating users will see a message indicating this in Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

The support page adds that the displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change during recalibration, while peak performance capability might be updated. Further, if your iPhone 11 device was showing a previous degraded battery message, this message will be removed after updating to iOS 14.5.

So what happens if after recalibration of battery health reporting, it shows that your battery health has significantly degraded? Apple says a battery service message will appear, indicating you might need to get the battery changed.

Apple also warns that in “a small number of instances, recalibration might not be successful and a new battery service message will appear.” If this happens, Apple says they will replace the battery free of charge to restore full performance and capacity.

If you are an iPhone 11 users and seeing a message for a degraded battery, Apple says that it is best to recalibration process is complete to contact an Apple Authorised Service Provider. The reason is because the existing system is not accurate and the software bug needs to be resolved. If your battery needs replacement, it will be free only if the iPhone is within warranty. For out of warrant iPhones, the battery replacement will cost extra.